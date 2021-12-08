It is a 700-mile round trip when TJC travels to Beeville for a Region XIV Conference basketball game.

But is well worth the journey when you capture a win.

That was the case on Wednesday when the No. 12 Apache Ladies scored a 96-72 over Coastal Bend College.

The victory moves Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard's team to 8-2 on the season and 2-0 in league play. The Lady Cougars fall to 2-9 and 0-1.

Five Apache Ladies scored in double figures, led by 25 points from Veonce Powell. The sophomore guard from Miami, Florida hit seven 3-pointers.

Others in double digits were Nadechka Laccen (14), Taryn Wills (14), Deborah Ogayemi (12) and Tia Morgan (11).

The Apache Ladies took a 43-26 halftime lead. However, the Lady Cougars turned up the heat in the third quarter, outscoring TJC, 29-16, to pull within 59-55.

But TJC got back on track in the final period, sparked by Powell's 16 points and Wills' 10 points, outscoring CBC 37-17.

Also scoring for the Apache Ladies were Nassarine William (6) and Emari Sidney (2).

The Apache Ladies return to play this weekend with back-to-back home games at Wagstaff Gymnasium. On Saturday, TJC meets Southwestern Christian College at 2 p.m. Saturday in a non-conference game. It is Toys for Tots Day with free admission to the game with a donation of a toy. The Apaches play the second game at 4 p.m. against Jacksonville College.

The Apache Ladies' final home game of 2021 is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday against North American University. 

Coastal Bend is scheduled to play Blinn in Brenham at 2 p.m. Saturday.

In other Region XIV women's games, No. 7  Trinity Valley 78, Bossier Parish 58; and Kilgore 78, Paris 45.

 
 

