TIMPSON — Terry Bussey rushed for 230 yards and accounted for five touchdowns as No. 1 ranked Timpson rolled past Shelbyville, 67-14, at John Herbert Eakin Stadium on Thursday night.
Timpson (9-0 overall, 5-0 District 11-2A Division I) got off to a fast start as dual-threat quarterback Terry Bussey reeled off a 40-yard run, and four plays later tossed a short pass to Vosky Howard, who got around the edge for a 15-yard touchdown to give the Bears an early 8-0 lead.
Shelbyville (5-4, 2-3) went three-and-out on their next possession then Timpson quickly extended their lead to 16-0 when Howard cut right at the line of scrimmage and out-ran everyone for a 27-yard touchdown.
Timpson continued to add to their lead as Bussey reeled off a pair of rushing touchdowns, including an electrifying 35-yard score where he eluded several tacklers on his way into the end zone to give the Bears a 32-0 lead, midway through the second quarter.
Shelbyville was able to move the ball at times against Timpson and it was running back Benny Smith doing most of the damage as he had 103 yards rushing in the first half, including a nice 55-yard run down the middle of the field.
The Dragons had a great scoring chance just before halftime as Smith had four carries for 29 yards to give Shelbyville a first-and-goal from the one-yard-line, but Timpson stuffed the run on four straight plays to get the ball back with just one second left in the first half.
It was more than enough time for Timpson, who just so happens to have one of the most prolific and dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in the state. Bussey took the snap and looked like he was shot out of a cannon as he got to the left side and turned on the jets for a 99-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 40-0 halftime.
The 99-yard score was an obvious Timpson school-record and it gave Bussey a halftime stat-line of 230 yards rushing on just nine carries.
Timpson continued to pile up points in the second half and once again it was Bussey who came up with a big play as he shifted through tacklers on his way for a 54-yard punt return for a score.
The Bears with the game in hand, shelved Bussey in the fourth quarter, and the backups continued to add to the lead as LT Washington found Howard across the middle for a 10-yard touchdown.
Shelbyville got on the board early in the fourth quarter on a 7-yard touchdown run by Smith, who finished the night with 154 yards on 23 carries.
Timpson went even deeper on the depth chart on their next drive but it didn’t slow down the Bears offensive production as third-string quarterback Baylor Kimbro tossed a short pass to Colton Carroll, who sprinted 70-yards for the score.
Shelbyville closed out the scoring when Barnes tossed a long pass that hit Franydric Buckley in stride for a 44-yard touchdown.
Despite the loss, Shelbyville can still qualify for the playoffs next week when they host Pineland West Sabine in a win-and-your-in game on Nov. 4. Timpson closes out the regular season on the road Nov. 4 when they travel to rival Garrison.
Game Summary
Shelbyville 0 0 0 14 — 14
Timpson 16 24 14 13 — 67
First Quarter
TB- Vosky Howard 15 pass from Terry Bussey (Bussey run), 8:02
TB- Howard 27 run (LT Washington run), 3:42
Second Quarter
TB- Bussey 1 run (Howard run), 7:48
TB- Bussey 35 run (Howard pass from Bussey), 6:48
TB- Bussey 99 run (Amare Bruton pass from Bussey, 0:00
Third Quarter
TB- JJ Garner 36 run (LT Washington kick), 11:12
TB- Bussey 54 punt return (Washington kick), 6:30
Fourth Quarter
TB- Howard 10 pass from LT Washington (PAT Failed), 7:24
SV- Benny Smith 7 run (PAT), 4:29
TB- Colton Carroll 70 pass from Baylor Kimbo (Washington kick), 4:09
SV- Franydric Buckley 44 pass from DJ Barnes (PAT), 2:07
TEAM STATS
Timpson Team Statistics Shelbyville
14 First Downs 11
(7-12-0-154) Passing (Comp-Att-Int-Yards) (2-7-0-47)
18-382 Rushing Attempts-Yards 48-209
7-154 Receptions-Yards 2-47
0 Punts-Average 4-36.0
6-75 Penalties-Yards 2-15
0-0 Fumbles-Lost 2-1
0 Turnovers 1
Passing
Timpson- Terry Bussey (5-9-0-74), Baylor Kimbro (1-1-0-70), LT Washington (1-2-0-10). Shelbyville- DJ Barnes (2-7-0-47).
Rushing
Timpson- Terry Bussey 9-230, JJ Garner 2-68, Vosky Howard 4-61, LT Washington 3-23. Shelbyville- Benny Smith 22-154, Dylan Robbins 3-28, Matt Willoughby 4-14, DJ Barnes 19-13.
Receiving
Timpson- Colton Carroll 1-70, Amare Bruton 2-44, Vosky Howard 4-40. Shelbyville- Franydric Buckley 2-47.