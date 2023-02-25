Marcus Sasser scored 22 points and top-ranked Houston stretched its winning streak to nine by cruising to a 76-57 victory over East Carolina on Saturday night in the American Athletic Conference matchup in Greenville, North Carolina.
Tramon Mark added 20 points and nine rebounds as the Cougars (27-2, 15-1) wrapped up the AAC regular-season title. J’Wan Roberts added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots for Houston.
Ezra Ausar had 15 points and eight rebounds, and RJ Felton scored 13 points for the Pirates (14-14, 5-10). Brandon Johnson added 12 points for East Carolina, which has dropped 11 of its past 12 meetings with Houston.
The Cougars shot 43.9 percent from the field, including 6 of 18 from 3-point range. Houston held a commanding 48-28 rebounding advantage and a 40-14 edge in points in the paint while improving to 10-0 in true road games.
The Pirates made just 32 percent of their shots and were 8 of 22 from behind the arc.
Mississippi State 69, No. 25 Texas A&M 62
Tolu Smith scored 17 points and Mississippi State cooled off one of the hottest teams in the SEC with a 69-62 victory over No. 25 Texas A&M in Starkville, Mississippi, on Saturday.
Shakeel Moore added 14 points as the Bulldogs (19-10, 7-9 SEC) strengthened their NCAA Tournament hopes while snapping the Aggies’ six-game winning streak. Cameron Matthews finished with 11 points.
Mississippi State’s relentless defensive effort in the second half was key as they forced the Aggies (21-8, 13-3) to go nearly 13 minutes without a field goal.
Dennis gave the Aggies their first lead of the day at 31-30 on a 3-pointer to start the second half.
The Bulldogs trailed by as nine early in the second half but remained poised and took the lead for good at 51-49 with 6:02 left on a couple of free throws by Smith.
Moments later, Shawn Jones Jr. turned a steal into a thunderous dunk that put the Bulldogs up 53-49 with 5:49 remaining.
Texas A&M, aiming for 14 conference wins for only the second time in its SEC history, lost despite a 21-point effort from Wayde Taylor IV.
Andersson Garcia scored 11 before fouling out. Henry Coleman III tallied 11 points and Dexter Dennis added nine to go with seven rebounds.