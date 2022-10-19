Rivalry games are expected to be close, but the No. 1 Tyler Junior College women's soccer team's scoring explosion late in the first derailed that notion on a chilly Wednesday night.
The unbeaten Apache Ladies knocked off No. 15 Navarro College, 4-0, at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex before a festive crowd that included some members of the TJC band.
In a matter of less than two minutes, the game went from 0-0 to 3-0 in favor of the Apache Ladies.
The victory moved TJC to 16-0 overall and 13-0 in Region XIV Conference, clinching the regular season championship and with it a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Navarro fell to 11-4 and 9-4 and saw its five-game winning streak halted. In those five games, the Lady Bulldogs had outscored their opponents, 29-0.
Tyler's regular season finale is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday against Trinity Valley Community College. The Lady Bulldogs are slated to host Blinn College at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Corsicana.