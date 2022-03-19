Trinity Valley was hoping for another appearance in the championship game but the No. 11 Lady Cardinals lost to No. 3 Georgia Highlands 84-73 in quarterfinals of the NJCAA Division I Women's National Basketball Tournament on Saturday night in Lubbock.
Georgia Highlands (31-2) advances to the semifinals to take on No. 23 Jones (Mississippi) at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University. Jones defeated No. 18 Eastern Florida State 64-62.
The other semifinal will pit No. 17 Tyler Junior College (26-8) against No. 12 Western Nebraska (30-2) at 4 p.m. TJC defeated No. 8 Arizona Western 79-67. Western Nebraska downed No. 13 South Plains (Texas) 63-51.
The semifinal winners will play at 7 p.m. Monday for the national championship.
The Lady Cardinals had appeared in four of the last five national title games. TVCC ends its season at 27-7 after tourney wins over Walters State (Tennessee), 66-45, on Thursday and Southern Idaho, 75-49, on Friday.