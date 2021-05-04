It was another clean sweep by the Apache Ladies on Monday in Mesa, Arizona.
Tyler Junior College was 6-0 in singles and 3-0 in doubles in the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Tennis Tournament at the Mesa Tennis Center at Gene Autry Park.
TJC is in first place with 36 points after three days of the tournament and with only the semifinals and finals remaining.
The Apache Ladies received byes on Saturday and were 9-0 on Sunday. Entering Tuesday’s play, TJC is 18-0 in quest of their 20th national championship in program history as well as the school’s 63rd title.
Tyler has dropped just one set and that came on Monday as No. 1 seed Destinee Martins lost the first set to No. 8 seed Tsvetie Trifonova of Eastern Florida State, 6-7 (10). But the freshman from London, England fought back and won the match 6-4, 6-3.
The singles semfinals are scheduled for the morning session with the doubles in the afternoon.
NJCAA Division I Women’s National Tennis Tournament
Mesa Tennis Center at Gene Autry Park
Mesa, Ariz.
All Times Central
No. 1 Singles
Semifinals — Destinee Martins (1), Tyler JC, def. Valeriia Cherfus (4), St. Petersburg (Fla.), 6-2, 6-4.
Championship — Martins (1) vs. Natalie Kohoutkova (3), Abraham Baldwin (Ga.) 9 a.m. Wednesday.
No. 2 Singles
Semifinals — Lauren Anzalotta (1), Tyler JC, vs. Laura Quezada Martinez (4), Cowley (Kan.), 6-1, 6-1.
Championship — Anzalotta (1) vs. Naomi McKenzie (2), St. Petersburg (Fla.), 9 a.m. Wednesday.
No. 3 Singles
Semifinals — Violet Apisah (1), Tyler JC vs. Chiara Matteodo (4), Seward (Kan.), 6-2, 6-0.
Championship — Apisah (1) vs. Viktoryia Zhadzinskaya (2), Hillsborough (Fla.), 9 a.m. Wednesday.
No. 4 Singles
Semifinals — Ana Villalvazo (3), Hillsborough (Fla.) def. Emelie Schwarte (2), Tyler JC, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Championship — Villalvazo (3) vs. Saara Kunakunova (1), Cowley (Kan.), 9 a.m. Wednesday
No. 5 Singles
Round of 16 — Momoko Yoshimura (1), Tyler JC, def. Malena Hernandez, Barton (Kan.), 6-0, 6-3.
Quarterfinals — Yoshimura def. Emma Slade, Iowa Central, 6-0, 6-0.
Semifinals — Yoshimura vs. Kia Carvalho-Landell (4), State College of Florida, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
No. 6 Singles
Round of 16 — Jadeh Chan (1), Tyler JC, def. Rachel Slade, Iowa Central, 6-1, 6-1.
Quarterfinals — Chan def. Ivett Castaneda, Eastern Florida State, 6-1, 6-4.
Semifinals — Chan vs. Karla Ortega (4), St. Petersburg (Fla.), 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
No. 1 Doubles
Round of 16 — Destinee Martins-Lauren Anzalotta (1), Tyler JC, def. Mariana Ramirez-Aliya Henry, Eastern Arizona, 6-3, 6-0.
Quarterfinals — Martins-Anzalotta def. Linda Claire Eloundou-Manuella Peguy Eloundou, New Mexico Military Institute, 6-2, 6-3.
Semifinals — Martins-Anzalotta vs. Natsuki Nishimura-Annunciata De-Souza (4), Barton (Kan.), 2 p.m. Tuesday.
No. 2 Doubles
Round of 16 — Violet Apisah-Emelie Schwarte (1), Tyler JC, def. Taylor Nichols-Mimi Li, Collins (Texas), 6-1, 6-0.
Quarterfinals — Apisah-Schwarte vs. Isid Hernandez-Saara Kunakunova, Cowley (Kan.), 6-2, 6-0.
Semifinals — Apisah-Schwarte vs. TBD, 2 p.m. Tuesday.
No. 3 Doubles
Round of 16 — Momoko Yoshimura-Jadeh Chan (2), Tyler JC, def. Angelina Gnezdilova-Hailey Vinroe, Barton (Kan.), 6-0, 6-1.
Quarterfinals — Yoshimura-Chan vs. Anna Woods-Kaelyn Albright, Central Alabama, 6-1, 6-0.
Semifinals — Yoshimura-Chan vs. TBD, 2 p.m. Tuesday.