It is the Sunshine State against the Sunflower State on the tennis courts in Texas.
Hillsborough (Florida) and Cowley (Kansas) are tied for the top spot after four days of play in the NJCAA Division I Women's National Tennis Tournament, being held at Tyler Junior College's JoAnn Medlock Murphy Tennis Courts.
The two clubs are tied at the top with 41 points apiece with two-time defending national champion Tyler Junior College in third with 37 points. St. Petersburg (Florida) is fourth with 30 points, followed by Abraham Baldwin (Georgia) with 26 points.
With TJC having only three finalists in the championship matches, which are scheduled for Wednesday, the Apache Ladies are mathematically eliminated from achieving their 22nd national title. The most points Tyler can win is three and that would only get the squad to 40 points.
Both Hillsborough and Cowley have five final spots, including three head-to-head — Flight 3 Singles (No. 1 Ita Habekovic, Hillsborough, vs. No. 3 Isid Hernandez, Cowley); Flight 6 Singles (No. 1 Paula Cabrer, Hillsborough, vs. No. 3 Camila Neyra, Cowley) and Flight 2 Doubles (No. 1 Yoana Dudova-Alicia Gomez, Hillsborough, vs. No. 3 Arina Babenko-Ntokozo Zungu, Cowley).
TJC and Cowley's Kansas rival of Seward County could play spoiler.
The Apache Ladies have two matches against the leaders in Flight 4 Singles (No. 2 Yeva Kramarova, TJC, vs. No. 1 Alicia Gomez, Hillsborough) and Flight 5 Singles (No. 3 Natalia Michta, TJC, vs. No. 1 Mariia Koroleva, Cowley).
Tyler also has finalists in Fight 3 Doubles as TJC's No. 3 Yeva Kramarova-Zoi Spyrou meet Abraham Baldwin's No. 4 Lilia Jerry-Patricia Principal, who upset Cowley's Mariia Koroleva-Camila Neyra in the semifinals. Kramarova and Spyrou also knocked off the Hillsborough pair of No. 2 Paula Cabrer-Rocio Martinez.
Cowley netters are in the finals of Flight 1 Singles (No. 3 Alexandra Melnikova, Cowley, vs. No. 5 Camille Belberka, Seward County) and Flight 2 Singles (No. 2. Arina Babenko, Cowley, vs. No. 1 Carol Mora, Seward County).
Belberka pulled off a huge upset in knocking off No. 1 seed Arina Gamretkaia of Hillsborough in the semifinals.
Hillsborough has finalists in Flight 1 Doubles with Lady Hawks' No. 1 Yoana Dudova-Alicia Gomez taking on No. 2 Jou Chen Chen-Nicole Dufour of Abraham Baldwin.
Each match win is worth one point.
All six singles finals are scheduled for 8 a.m. with all three doubles finals slated for 11:15 a.m.
---
NJCAA Division I Women’s National Tennis Tournament
Hosted by Tyler Junior College
JoAnn Medlock Murphy Tennis Center,
Louise Brookshire Community Tennis Center
Team Standings — 1, (tie) Hillsborough (Fla.), 41; Cowley (Kan.), 41; 3, Tyler JC, 37; 4, St. Petersburg (Fla.), 30; 5, Abraham Baldwin (Ga.), 26; 6, (tie) Collin (Texas), 25; Seward County (Kan.), 25; 8, Barton (Kan.), 24; 9, State College of Florida, 20; 10, Eastern Florida, 19.5; 11, USC Sumter (S.C.), 17; 12, (tie) Jones (Miss.), 15; Mississippi Gulf Coast, 15; 14, Wallace State (Ala.), 14.5; 15, Weatherford (Texas), 13; 16, Coastal Alabama, 10.5; 17, Iowa Central 10; 18, Meridian (Miss.), 9; 19, (tie) Central Alabama, 8.5; 19, East Central (Miss.), 8.5; 21, Moraine Valley (Ill.), 8; 22, Eastern Arizona, 7.5; 23, (tie) Lewis & Clark (Ill.), 7; Mesa (Ariz.), 7; 25, Mercer (N.J.), 3.5; 26, Sauk Valley (Ill.), 1; 27, Lake County (Ill.), .5; 28, (tie) Jacksonville (Texas), 0; Oakton (Ill.), 0.
Flight 1 Singles
Semifinals — No. 5 Camille Belberka, Seward County, def. No. 1 Arina Gamretkaia, Hillsborough, 7-5, 6-3; No. 3 Alexandra Melnikova, Cowley, def. Sydney Stone, Tyler JC, 5-7, 6-0, 6-4.
Finals — No. 5 Belberka vs. No. 3 Melnikova, 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Flight 2 Singles
Semifinals — No. 1 Carol Mora, Seward County, def. No. 4 Luciana Braga, Barton, 6-4, 7-5; No. 2. Arina Babenko, Cowley, def. No. 3 Esmee Andresen, Hillsborough, 6-4, 6-4.
Finals — No. 1 Mora vs. No. 2 Babenko, 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Flight 3 Singles
Semifinals — No. 1 Ita Habekovic, Hillsborough, def. No. 4 Yeva Kononovych, Tyler JC, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 Isid Hernandez, Cowley, def. No. 7 Kanna Kobayakawa, St. Petersburg, 6-3, 6-3.
Finals — No. 1 Habekovic vs. No. 3 Hernandez, 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Flight 4 Singles
Semifinals — No. 1 Alicia Gomez, Hillsborough, def. No. 4 Alessia Ciampi, St. Petersburg, 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 Yeva Kramarova, Tyler JC, def. No. 3 Ntokozo Zungu, Cowley, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.
Finals — No. 1 Gomez vs. No. 2 Kramarova, 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Flight 5 Singles
Semifinals — No. 1 Mariia Koroleva, Cowley, def. Kyoka Ueno, St. Petersburg, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 Natalia Michta, Tyler JC, def. No. 2 Camilla Mitolo, Hillsborough, 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.
Finals — No. 1 Koroleva vs. No. 3 Michta, 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Flight 6 Singles
Semifinals — No. 1 Paula Cabrer, Hillsborough, def. No. 4 Ai Katsura, St. Petersburg, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 Camila Neyra, Cowley, def. Luisa Renovales, Eastern Florida State, 6-4, 6-4.
Finals — No. 1 Cabrer vs. No. 3 Neyra, 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Flight 1 Doubles
Semifinals — No. 1 Esmee Andresen-Arina Gamretkaia, Hillsborough, def. No. 5 Yeva Kononovych-Sydney Stone, Tyler JC, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 Jou Chen Chen-Nicole Dufour, Abraham Baldwin, def. No. 3 Camille Belberka-Carol Mora, Seward County, 6-2, 6-2.
Finals — No. 1 Andresen-Gamretkaia vs. No. 2 Chen-Dufour, 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Flight 2 Doubles
Semifinals — No. 1 Yoana Dudova-Alicia Gomez, Hillsborough, def. No. 5 Jaena Morais-Ana Serrano, Seward County, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 Arina Babenko-Ntokozo Zungu, Cowley, def. No. 2 Natalia Michta-Hrudaya Shah, Tyler JC, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.
Finals — No. 1 Dudova-Gomez vs. No. 3 Babenko-Zungu, 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Flight 3 Doubles
Semifinals — No. 4 Lilia Jerry-Patricia Principal, Abraham Baldwin, def. No. 1 Mariia Koroleva-Camila Neyra, Cowley, def. 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; No. 3 Yeva Kramarova-Zoi Spyrou, Tyler JC, def. No. 2 Paula Cabrer-Rocio Martinez, Hillsborough, 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).
Finals — No. 4 Jerry-Principal vs. No. 3 Kramarova-Spyrou, 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.