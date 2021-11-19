The TJC soccer teams had a split decision on Friday in the NJCAA National Tournament.
In a morning match, the No. 1 Apache Ladies advanced to their sixth consecutive national title game with a 1-0 victory over No. 5 Salt Lake (Utah) in Florida.
In an evening match, the No. 4 Apaches lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to No. 3 Iowa Western in the Rose City.
The Tyler Junior College women, who are ranked No. 1 have won 50 straight matches, will tangle with No. 3 Eastern Florida State for the national championship at 2 p.m. (Central) Saturday in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Apache Ladies will be eyeing their third consecutive title.
Iowa Western (19-1-1) will face No. 7 Arizona Western (21-1-1) in the men's title game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Pat Hartley Field on the Tyler Junior College campus.
WOMEN
Tyler is 24-0 on the season, defeating No. 5 Salt Lake (Utah), 1-0, on Friday at Falcon Stadium. Eastern Florida State (9-2-3) won the other semifinal, 3-0, over No. 2 Seminole State (Oklahoma).
Esalenna Galekhutle scored the only goal needed for the Apache Ladies at the 72:11 minute mark. It was an unassisted goal.
TJC goalkeeper Daniella Wilken got the clean sheet by making three saves.
The Bruins' season ends at 16-4-1.
The Apache Ladies have appeared in nine national title games, winning five times — 2009 over Johnson County (Kansas), 3-1, in Tyler; 2011 over Darton State (Georgia), 1-0, in Melbourne, Florida; 2017 over ASA Brooklyn (New York), 1-0, in Melbourne; 2019 over Monroe College (New York), 4-1, in Melbourne; and 2020-21 over Salt Lake, 2-0, in Evans, Georgia.
Tyler lost in 2010 to Paradise Valley (Arizona), 1-0, in Topeka, Kansas; 2016 to Paradise Valley, 3-1, in Melbourne; and 20-18 to Monroe College, 3-1, in Foley, Alabama.
Eastern Florida State advanced to its third national title game, having lost the previous two times — 2012 to Paradise Valley (Arizona) 3-0 and 2015 to Iowa Central 1-0. Both matches were held in Melbourne.