Four Apaches who were instrumental in Tyler Junior College capturing the NJCAA Division III World Series have been named first-team All-America, the organization announced on Wednesday.
TJC's players on the first-team are pitcher freshman pitcher Adam Davis, sophomore first baseman Miguel Vega, freshman second baseball Dalton Davis and sophomore outfielder Heath Hood.
Also, freshman pitcher Zach Williams earned third-team honors.
The 2021 ABCA/Rawlings NJCAA III All-America teams were released by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods in conjunction with the NJCAA national office. The team was presented by the Marines.
Adams (6-3, 205, Melissa) appeared in 17 games for the Apaches, recording an 8-0 record with a save and an ERA of 3.10. He pitched 40.2 innings with two starts and had 41 strikeouts. He committed to Lamar University.
Vega (6-3, 230, Tyler/The Brook Hill School) led the nation in home runs (21), RBIs (70) and total bases (153). The Northwestern State signee hit .389.
In all divisions, the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Teams will be announced on Wednesday, June 23, followed by ABCA/Rawlings National Pitchers of the Year on Monday, June 28 and the ABCA/Rawlings National Position Players of the Year on Wednesday, June 30.
The ABCA All-America team was first recognized in 1949 and now includes nine divisions: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division, and high school. ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams were first recognized in 2007.
The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 13,000 members represent all 50 states and 23 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include eight divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School and Youth.