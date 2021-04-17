After missing out on the national tournament last year due to the COVID-19, the Tyler Junior College women's basketball coach Trenia Tillis Hoard and her team are embracing the opportunity to play this year.
Along with the Apache Ladies, the Trinity Valley Community Lady Cardinals are competing in the NJCAA Division I Women's National Basketball Tournament this week in Lubbock. The tourney begins on Monday, but both TJC and TVCC do not play until Tuesday. All games are scheduled for Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.
About 475 miles to the northeast from Lubbock, Kilgore College and TVCC will be competing in the NJCAA Division I National Basketball Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
The Apache Ladies are appearing in their 14th NJCAA National Tournament, including eight under Tillis Hoard.
TJC (20-4) is the No. 11 seed and received an at-large bid after finishing second in both the Region XIV regular season and postseason.
The Apache Ladies open the tourney with No. 22 Walters State (Tennessee) at noon Tuesday. The winner of the Tyler vs. Lady Senators (13-3) moves into the second round to face No. 6 South Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Members of the Apache Ladies are
0 Taryn Wills FR G 5-10 Round Rock, TX
1 Veonce Powell FR PG/G 5-8 Miami, FL
2 Tia Morgan FR G 5-8 Chicago, IL
3 Na'Teiona Cole SO G 5-4 Fort Worth, TX
5 Nadechka Laccen FR PG 5-7 San Juan, Puerto Rico
20 Nala Hemingway SO PG 5-7 Lewisville, TX
21 Ndeye Codou Ndour SO C 6-5 Dakar, Senegal
23 Deborah Ogayemi FR F 5-11 Waterford, Ireland
24 Daijah Torns FR G/F 6-1 Austin, TX
25 Clara Rotich SO F 5-11 Nakura, Kenya
30 Brianna Garrett FR G 5-3 Houston, TX
35 Jasmine Payne FR F 6-0 Montgomery, AL
50 Garett Khia FR G 5-7 Frisco, Texas
---
NJCAA Division I Women's
Basketball National Tournament
Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock Christian University
Lubbock
Monday, April 19 Games
Game 1: No. 17 Iowa Western vs. No. 16 Western Nebraska, 10 a.m.
Game 2: No. 24 Eastern Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Three Rivers (Mo.), noon
Game 3: No. 18 Miles (Mont.) vs. No. 15 Gulf Coast State (Fla.), 2 p.m.
Game 4: No. 23 Independence (Mo.) vs. No. 10 Wabash Valley (Ill.), 4 p.m.
Game 5: No. 20 Southern Idaho vs. No. 13 Georgia Highlands, 6 p.m.
Game 6: No. 21 Otero (Colo.) vs. No. 12 Butler (Kan.), 8 p.m.
Tuesday, April 20 Games
Game 7: No. 19 Eastern Arizona vs. No. 14 Moberly Area (Mo.), 10 a.m.
Game 8: No. 22 Walters State (Tenn.) vs. No. 11 Tyler (Texas), noon
Game 9: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 Jones (Miss.), 2 p.m.
Game 10: Game 2 winner vs. No. 8 Casper (Wyo.), 4 p.m.
Game 11: Game 3 winner vs. No. 2 Trinity Valley (Texas), 6 p.m.
Game 12: Game 4 winner vs. No. 7 Shelton State (Ala.), 8 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21 Games
Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. No. 4 South Plains (Texas), 1 p.m.
Game 14: Game 6 winner vs. No. 5 Northwest Florida State, 3 p.m.
Game 15: Game 7 winner vs. No. 3 Chipola (Fla.), 5 p.m.
Game 16: Game 8 winner vs. No. 6 South Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
---
NJCAA Division I Men's
Basketball National Tournament
Hutchinson Sports Arena
Hutchinson, Kansas
Lubbock
Monday, April 19 Games
Game 1: No. 17 Kilgore (Texas) vs. No. 16 Hutchinson (Kan.), 10 a.m.
Game 2: No. 24 Brunswick (N.C.) vs. No. 9 Trinity Valley (Texas), noon
Game 3: No. 18 Holmes (Miss.) vs. No. 15 Vincennes (Ind.), 2 p.m.
Game 4: No. 23 Southwest Tennessee vs. No. 10 Coffeyville (Kan.), 4:30 p.m.
Game 5: No. 20 Cochise (Ariz.) vs. No. 13 Ranger (Texas), 6:30 p.m.
Game 6: No. 21 South Georgia State vs. No. 12 Salt Lake (Utah), 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 20 Games
Game 7: No. 19 Dawson (Mont.) vs. No. 14 Indian River State (Fla.), 10 a.m.
Game 8: No. 22 Northeastern (Colo.) vs. No. 11 Shelton State (Ala.), noon
Game 9: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 Mineral Area (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Game 10: Game 2 winner vs. No. 8 Cowley (Kan.), 4:30 p.m.
Game 11: Game 3 winner vs. No. 2 Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa, 6:30 p.m.
Game 12: Game 4 winner vs. No. 7 Odessa (Texas), 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21 Games
Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. No. 4 John A. Logan (Ill.), noon
Game 14: Game 6 winner vs. No. 5 South Plains (Texas), 2 p.m.
Game 15: Game 7 winner vs. No. 3 Southern Idaho, 6 p.m.
Game 16: Game 8 winner vs. No. 6 Chipola (Fla.), 8 p.m.