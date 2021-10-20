Gena Hoyer, right, hugs Debbi Hixon during a court recess following Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz’s guilty plea on all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings, Wednesday, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Hoyer’s son, Luke Hoyer, 15, and Hixon’s husband, Christopher Hixon, 49, were both killed in the massacre.