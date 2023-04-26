Eastern Conference

First Round

(Best-of-7)

Atlantic Division

Boston (1) vs. Florida (4)

(Boston leads series, 3-1)

Game 1: Boston 3, Florida 1

Game 2: Florida 6, Boston 3

Game 3: Boston 4, Florida 2

Game 4: Boston 6, Florida 2

Game 5: at Boston (n)

*Game 6: at Florida, Friday

*Game 7: at Boston, Sunday

---

Toronto (2) vs. Tampa Bay (3)

(Toronto leads series, 3-1)

Game 1: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Game 2: Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2

Game 3: Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

Game 4: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT

Game 5: at Toronto, 6 p.m. Thursday (TBS)

*Game 6: at Tampa Bay, Saturday

*Game 7: at Toronto, Monday

---

Metro Division

Carolina (1) vs. New York Islanders (4)

(Carolina wins series, 3-2)

Game 1: Carolina 2, NY Islanders 1

Game 2: Carolina 4, NY Islanders 3, OT

Game 3: NY Islanders 5, Carolina 1

Game 4: Carolina 5, NY Islanders 2

Game 5: NY Islanders 3, Carolina 2

Game 6: at NY Islanders, Friday

*Game 7: at Carolina, Sunday

---

New Jersey (2) vs. New York Rangers (3)

(Series tied, 2-2)

Game 1: NY Rangers 5, New Jersey 1

Game 2: NY Rangers 5, New Jersey 1

Game 3: New Jersey 2, NY Rangers 1, OT

Game 4: New Jersey 3, NY Rangers 1

Game 5: at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPN2)

Game 6: at NY Islanders, 7 p.m. Saturday (ABC)

Game 7: at New Jersey, Monday

---

Western Conference

First Round

(Best-of-7)

Denver (1) vs. Minnesota (8)

(Denver wins series, 4-1)

Game 1: Denver 109, Minnesota 90

Game 2: Denver 122, Minnesota 113

Game 3: Denver 120, Minnesota 111

Game 4: Minnesota 114, Denver 108

Game 5: Denver 112, Minnesota 109

---

Los Angeles Lakers (7) vs. Memphis (2)

(LA Lakers leads series, 3-1)

Game 1: LA Lakers 128, Memphis 112

Game 2: Memphis 103, LA Lakers 93

Game 3: LA Lakers 111, Memphis 101

Game 4: LA Lakers 117, Memphis 111, OT

Game 5: LA Lakers at Memphis (n)

*Game 6: at Los Angeles, Friday

*Game 7: at Memphis, Sunday

---

Sacramento (3) vs. Golden State (6)

(Series tied, 2-2)

Game 1: Sacramento 126, Golden State 123

Game 2: Sacramento 114, Golden State 106

Game 3: Golden State 114, Sacramento 97

Game 4: Golden State 126, Sacramento 125

Game 5: at Sacramento (n)

Game 6: at Golden State, Friday

Game 7: at Sacramento, Sunday

---

Phoenix (4) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5)

(Phoenix wins series, 4-1)

Game 1: LA Clippers 115, Phoenix 110

Game 2: Phoenix 123, LA Clippers 109

Game 3: Phoenix 129, LA Clippers 124

Game 4: Phoenix 112, LA Clippers 100

Game 5: Phoenix 136, LA Clippers 130

---

*if necessary

