Eastern Conference
First Round
(Best-of-7)
Atlantic Division
Boston (1) vs. Florida (4)
(Boston leads series, 3-1)
Game 1: Boston 3, Florida 1
Game 2: Florida 6, Boston 3
Game 3: Boston 4, Florida 2
Game 4: Boston 6, Florida 2
Game 5: at Boston (n)
*Game 6: at Florida, Friday
*Game 7: at Boston, Sunday
---
Toronto (2) vs. Tampa Bay (3)
(Toronto leads series, 3-1)
Game 1: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
Game 2: Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2
Game 3: Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT
Game 4: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT
Game 5: at Toronto, 6 p.m. Thursday (TBS)
*Game 6: at Tampa Bay, Saturday
*Game 7: at Toronto, Monday
---
Metro Division
Carolina (1) vs. New York Islanders (4)
(Carolina wins series, 3-2)
Game 1: Carolina 2, NY Islanders 1
Game 2: Carolina 4, NY Islanders 3, OT
Game 3: NY Islanders 5, Carolina 1
Game 4: Carolina 5, NY Islanders 2
Game 5: NY Islanders 3, Carolina 2
Game 6: at NY Islanders, Friday
*Game 7: at Carolina, Sunday
---
New Jersey (2) vs. New York Rangers (3)
(Series tied, 2-2)
Game 1: NY Rangers 5, New Jersey 1
Game 2: NY Rangers 5, New Jersey 1
Game 3: New Jersey 2, NY Rangers 1, OT
Game 4: New Jersey 3, NY Rangers 1
Game 5: at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPN2)
Game 6: at NY Islanders, 7 p.m. Saturday (ABC)
Game 7: at New Jersey, Monday
---
Western Conference
First Round
(Best-of-7)
Denver (1) vs. Minnesota (8)
(Denver wins series, 4-1)
Game 1: Denver 109, Minnesota 90
Game 2: Denver 122, Minnesota 113
Game 3: Denver 120, Minnesota 111
Game 4: Minnesota 114, Denver 108
Game 5: Denver 112, Minnesota 109
---
Los Angeles Lakers (7) vs. Memphis (2)
(LA Lakers leads series, 3-1)
Game 1: LA Lakers 128, Memphis 112
Game 2: Memphis 103, LA Lakers 93
Game 3: LA Lakers 111, Memphis 101
Game 4: LA Lakers 117, Memphis 111, OT
Game 5: LA Lakers at Memphis (n)
*Game 6: at Los Angeles, Friday
*Game 7: at Memphis, Sunday
---
Sacramento (3) vs. Golden State (6)
(Series tied, 2-2)
Game 1: Sacramento 126, Golden State 123
Game 2: Sacramento 114, Golden State 106
Game 3: Golden State 114, Sacramento 97
Game 4: Golden State 126, Sacramento 125
Game 5: at Sacramento (n)
Game 6: at Golden State, Friday
Game 7: at Sacramento, Sunday
---
Phoenix (4) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5)
(Phoenix wins series, 4-1)
Game 1: LA Clippers 115, Phoenix 110
Game 2: Phoenix 123, LA Clippers 109
Game 3: Phoenix 129, LA Clippers 124
Game 4: Phoenix 112, LA Clippers 100
Game 5: Phoenix 136, LA Clippers 130
---
*if necessary