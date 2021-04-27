NHL Glance

All Times CDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 49 32 13 4 68 171 144

Pittsburgh 50 32 15 3 67 170 138

N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 136 114

Boston 48 28 14 6 62 139 119

N.Y. Rangers 50 26 18 6 58 167 132

Philadelphia 49 22 20 7 51 140 177

New Jersey 49 15 27 7 37 127 174

Buffalo 50 13 30 7 33 122 174

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Carolina 48 31 10 7 69 156 118

Florida 50 31 14 5 67 159 137

Tampa Bay 48 32 14 2 66 160 125

Nashville 50 27 21 2 56 137 139

Dallas 48 21 15 12 54 139 124

Chicago 48 22 21 5 49 135 151

Detroit 51 17 25 9 43 115 159

Columbus 51 16 25 10 42 122 170

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Vegas 47 34 11 2 70 160 103

x-Colorado 46 31 11 4 66 162 112

x-Minnesota 47 31 13 3 65 151 123

St. Louis 46 21 19 6 48 135 143

Arizona 49 21 23 5 47 132 156

San Jose 48 19 24 5 43 131 167

Los Angeles 46 18 22 6 42 124 137

Anaheim 49 14 28 7 35 106 160

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 48 30 13 5 65 159 130

Edmonton 46 28 16 2 58 150 126

Winnipeg 48 27 18 3 57 149 135

Montreal 47 21 17 9 51 136 136

Calgary 48 21 24 3 45 128 139

Vancouver 42 19 20 3 41 114 132

Ottawa 49 18 27 4 40 133 171

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Monday's Games

Montreal 2, Calgary 1

Ottawa 2, Vancouver 1

St. Louis 4, Colorado 1

Dallas 4, Carolina 3, OT

Nashville 4, Florida 1

Edmonton 6, Winnipeg 1

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1

San Jose 6, Arizona 4

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 1

Boston 3, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 1, N.Y. Islanders 0

Columbus 1, Detroit 0, SO

New Jersey 6, Philadelphia 4

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at Ottawa, 5:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

 
 

