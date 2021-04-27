NHL Glance
All Times CDT
NHL
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 49 32 13 4 68 171 144
Pittsburgh 50 32 15 3 67 170 138
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 136 114
Boston 48 28 14 6 62 139 119
N.Y. Rangers 50 26 18 6 58 167 132
Philadelphia 49 22 20 7 51 140 177
New Jersey 49 15 27 7 37 127 174
Buffalo 50 13 30 7 33 122 174
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 48 31 10 7 69 156 118
Florida 50 31 14 5 67 159 137
Tampa Bay 48 32 14 2 66 160 125
Nashville 50 27 21 2 56 137 139
Dallas 48 21 15 12 54 139 124
Chicago 48 22 21 5 49 135 151
Detroit 51 17 25 9 43 115 159
Columbus 51 16 25 10 42 122 170
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 47 34 11 2 70 160 103
x-Colorado 46 31 11 4 66 162 112
x-Minnesota 47 31 13 3 65 151 123
St. Louis 46 21 19 6 48 135 143
Arizona 49 21 23 5 47 132 156
San Jose 48 19 24 5 43 131 167
Los Angeles 46 18 22 6 42 124 137
Anaheim 49 14 28 7 35 106 160
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 48 30 13 5 65 159 130
Edmonton 46 28 16 2 58 150 126
Winnipeg 48 27 18 3 57 149 135
Montreal 47 21 17 9 51 136 136
Calgary 48 21 24 3 45 128 139
Vancouver 42 19 20 3 41 114 132
Ottawa 49 18 27 4 40 133 171
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Monday's Games
Montreal 2, Calgary 1
Ottawa 2, Vancouver 1
St. Louis 4, Colorado 1
Dallas 4, Carolina 3, OT
Nashville 4, Florida 1
Edmonton 6, Winnipeg 1
Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1
San Jose 6, Arizona 4
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 1
Boston 3, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 1, N.Y. Islanders 0
Columbus 1, Detroit 0, SO
New Jersey 6, Philadelphia 4
Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Vancouver at Ottawa, 5:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.