FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos (91) is presented the Stanley Cup from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman as they celebrate after defeating the Dallas Stars in the NHL Stanley Cup hockey finals in Edmonton, Alberta. The NHL is embarking on a 56-game regular season with all divisional play in a knock-down, drag-out battle for the Stanley Cup unlike any other in hockey history. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)