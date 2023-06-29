FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) looks on during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday, June 29, 2023, for violating the league's gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)