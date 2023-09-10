NFL Glance

All Times CDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T PF PA

Miami 1 0 0 36 34

Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0

N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 0 0

New England 0 1 0 20 25

South

W L T PF PA

Jacksonville 1 0 0 31 21

Houston 0 1 0 9 25

Indianapolis 0 1 0 21 31

Tennessee 0 1 0 15 16

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 1 0 0 25 9

Cleveland 1 0 0 24 3

Cincinnati 0 1 0 3 24

Pittsburgh 0 1 0 7 30

West

W L T PF PA

Las Vegas 1 0 0 17 16

Denver 0 1 0 16 17

Kansas City 0 1 0 20 21

L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 34 36

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T PF PA

Dallas 1 0 0 40 0

Philadelphia 1 0 0 25 20

Washington 1 0 0 20 16

N.Y. Giants 0 1 0  0 40

South

W L T PF PA

Atlanta 1 0 0 24 10

New Orleans 1 0 0 16 15

Tampa Bay 1 0 0 20 17

Carolina 0 1 0 10 24

North

W L T PF PA

Detroit 1 0 0 21 20

Green Bay 1 0 0 38 20

Chicago 0 1 0 20 38

Minnesota 0 1 0 17 20

West

W L T PF PA

L.A. Rams 1 0 0 30 13

San Francisco 1 0 0 30 7

Arizona 0 1 0 16 20

Seattle 0 1 0 13 30

---

Thursday's Games

Detroit 21, Kansas City 20

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 24, Carolina 10

Baltimore 25, Houston 9

Cleveland 24, Cincinnati 3

Jacksonville 31, Indianapolis 21

New Orleans 16, Tennessee 15

San Francisco 30, Pittsburgh 7

Tampa Bay 20, Minnesota 17

Washington 20, Arizona 16

Green Bay 38, Chicago 20

L.A. Rams 30, Seattle 13

Las Vegas 17, Denver 16

Miami 36, L.A. Chargers 34

Philadelphia 25, New England 20

Dallas 40, N.Y. Giants 0

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets (n)

Thursday, Sept. 14

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Sept. 17

Baltimore at Cincinnati, noon

Chicago at Tampa Bay, noon

Green Bay at Atlanta, noon

Indianapolis at Houston, noon

Kansas City at Jacksonville, noon

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, noon

Las Vegas at Buffalo, noon

Seattle at Detroit, noon

N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Miami at New England, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 18

New Orleans at Carolina, 6:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m. (ABC)

