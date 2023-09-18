All Times CDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T PF PA
Miami 2 0 0 60 51
Buffalo 1 1 0 54 32
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 32 46
New England 0 2 0 37 49
South
W L T PF PA
Indianapolis 1 1 0 52 51
Tennessee 1 1 0 42 40
Jacksonville 1 1 0 40 38
Houston 0 2 0 29 56
North
W L T PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 52 33
Cleveland 1 1 0 46 29
Pittsburgh 1 1 0 33 52
Cincinnati 0 2 0 27 51
West
W L T PF PA
Kansas City 1 1 0 37 30
Las Vegas 1 1 0 27 54
L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 58 63
Denver 0 2 0 49 52
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T PF PA
Dallas 2 0 0 70 10
Philadelphia 2 0 0 59 48
Washington 2 0 0 55 49
N.Y. Giants 1 1 0 31 68
South
W L T PF PA
Atlanta 2 0 0 49 34
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 47 34
New Orleans 2 0 0 36 32
Carolina 0 2 0 27 44
North
W L T PF PA
Green Bay 1 1 0 62 45
Detroit 1 1 0 52 57
Minnesota 0 2 0 45 54
Chicago 0 2 0 37 65
West
W L T PF PA
San Francisco 2 0 0 60 30
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 53 43
Seattle 1 1 0 50 61
Arizona 0 2 0 44 51
---
Thursday, Sept. 14
Philadelphia 34, Minnesota 28
Sunday, Sept. 17
Baltimore 27, Cincinnati 24
Tampa Bay 27, Chicago 17
Atlanta 25, Green Bay 24
Indianapolis 31, Houston 20
Kansas City 17, Jacksonville 9
Tennessee 27, L.A. Chargers 24, OT
Buffalo 38, Las Vegas 10
Seattle 37, Detroit 31, OT
N.Y. Giants 31, Arizona 28
San Francisco 30, L.A. Rams 23
Dallas 30, N.Y. Jets 10
Washington 35, Denver 33
Miami 24, New England 17
Monday, Sept. 18
New Orleans 20, Carolina 17
Pittsburgh 26, Cleveland 22
Thursday, Sept. 21
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
Sunday, Sept. 24
Tennessee at Cleveland, noon
Atlanta at Detroit, noon
New Orleans at Green Bay, noon
Denver at Miami, noon
L.A. Chargers at Minnesota, noon
New England at N.Y. Jets, noon
Buffalo at Washington, noon
Houston at Jacksonville, noon
Indianapolis at Baltimore, noon
Carolina at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)
Pittsburgh at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Sept. 25
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:15 p.m. (ABC)
L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2)