All Times CDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T PF PA

Miami 2 0 0 60 51

Buffalo 1 1 0 54 32

N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 32 46

New England 0 2 0 37 49

South

W L T PF PA

Indianapolis 1 1 0 52 51

Tennessee 1 1 0 42 40

Jacksonville 1 1 0 40 38

Houston 0 2 0 29 56

North

W L T PF PA

Baltimore 2 0 0 52 33

Cleveland 1 1 0 46 29

Pittsburgh 1 1 0 33 52

Cincinnati 0 2 0 27 51

West

W L T PF PA

Kansas City 1 1 0 37 30

Las Vegas 1 1 0 27 54

L.A. Chargers 0 2 0 58 63

Denver 0 2 0 49 52

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T PF PA

Dallas 2 0 0 70 10

Philadelphia 2 0 0 59 48

Washington 2 0 0 55 49

N.Y. Giants 1 1 0 31 68

South

W L T PF PA

Atlanta 2 0 0 49 34

Tampa Bay 2 0 0 47 34

New Orleans 2 0 0 36 32

Carolina 0 2 0 27 44

North

W L T PF PA

Green Bay 1 1 0 62 45

Detroit 1 1 0 52 57

Minnesota 0 2 0 45 54

Chicago 0 2 0 37 65

West

W L T PF PA

San Francisco 2 0 0 60 30

L.A. Rams 1 1 0 53 43

Seattle 1 1 0 50 61

Arizona 0 2 0 44 51

Thursday, Sept. 14

Philadelphia 34, Minnesota 28

Sunday, Sept. 17

Baltimore 27, Cincinnati 24

Tampa Bay 27, Chicago 17

Atlanta 25, Green Bay 24

Indianapolis 31, Houston 20

Kansas City 17, Jacksonville 9

Tennessee 27, L.A. Chargers 24, OT

Buffalo 38, Las Vegas 10

Seattle 37, Detroit 31, OT

N.Y. Giants 31, Arizona 28

San Francisco 30, L.A. Rams 23

Dallas 30, N.Y. Jets 10

Washington 35, Denver 33

Miami 24, New England 17

Monday, Sept. 18

New Orleans 20, Carolina 17

Pittsburgh 26, Cleveland 22

Thursday, Sept. 21

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Sept. 24

Tennessee at Cleveland, noon

Atlanta at Detroit, noon

New Orleans at Green Bay, noon

Denver at Miami, noon

L.A. Chargers at Minnesota, noon

New England at N.Y. Jets, noon

Buffalo at Washington, noon

Houston at Jacksonville, noon

Indianapolis at Baltimore, noon

Carolina at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 25

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:15 p.m. (ABC)

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2)

