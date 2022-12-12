Thursday’s Games
L.A. Rams 17, Las Vegas 16
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 16, Pittsburgh 14
Buffalo 20, N.Y. Jets 12
Cincinnati 23, Cleveland 10
Dallas 27, Houston 23
Detroit 34, Minnesota 23
Jacksonville 36, Tennessee 22
Philadelphia 48, N.Y. Giants 22
Kansas City 34, Denver 28
Carolina 30, Seattle 24
San Francisco 35, Tampa Bay 7
L.A. Chargers 23, Miami 17
Open: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Washington
Monday’s Game
New England 27, Arizona 13
Thursday, Dec. 15
San Francisco at Seattle, 7:15 p.m. (PRIME VIDEO)
Saturday, Dec. 17
Indianapolis at Minnesota, noon (NFL Network)
Baltimore at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m. (NFL Network)
Miami at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m. (NFL Network)
Sunday, Dec. 18
Atlanta at New Orleans, noon
Dallas at Jacksonville, noon (FOX)
Detroit at N.Y. Jets, noon
Kansas City at Houston, noon (CBS)
Philadelphia at Chicago, noon
Pittsburgh at Carolina, noon
Arizona at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
New England at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Dec. 19
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)