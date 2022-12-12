Thursday’s Games

L.A. Rams 17, Las Vegas 16

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 16, Pittsburgh 14

Buffalo 20, N.Y. Jets 12

Cincinnati 23, Cleveland 10

Dallas 27, Houston 23

Detroit 34, Minnesota 23

Jacksonville 36, Tennessee 22

Philadelphia 48, N.Y. Giants 22

Kansas City 34, Denver 28

Carolina 30, Seattle 24

San Francisco 35, Tampa Bay 7

L.A. Chargers 23, Miami 17

Open: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Washington

Monday’s Game

New England 27, Arizona 13

Thursday, Dec. 15

San Francisco at Seattle, 7:15 p.m. (PRIME VIDEO)

Saturday, Dec. 17

Indianapolis at Minnesota, noon (NFL Network)

Baltimore at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

Miami at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sunday, Dec. 18

Atlanta at New Orleans, noon

Dallas at Jacksonville, noon (FOX)

Detroit at N.Y. Jets, noon

Kansas City at Houston, noon (CBS)

Philadelphia at Chicago, noon

Pittsburgh at Carolina, noon

Arizona at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 19

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

 
 

