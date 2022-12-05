Thursday’s Games

Buffalo 24, New England 10

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 10, Denver 9

Cleveland 27, Houston 14

Detroit 40, Jacksonville 14

Green Bay 28, Chicago 19

Minnesota 27, N.Y. Jets 22

Philadelphia 35, Tennessee 10

Pittsburgh 19, Atlanta 16

Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 20, OT

San Francisco 33, Miami 17

Seattle 27, L.A. Rams 23

Cincinnati 27, Kansas City 24

Las Vegas 27, L.A. Chargers 20

Dallas 54, Indianapolis 19

Open: Arizona, Carolina

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Tampa Bay (n)

Thursday, Dec. 8

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m. (PRIME VIDEO)

Sunday, Dec. 11

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, noon

Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon

Houston at Dallas, noon (FOX)

Jacksonville at Tennessee, noon

Minnesota at Detroit, noon

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, noon

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, noon

Kansas City at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Open: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Washington

Monday, Dec. 12

New England at Arizona, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

 
 

