Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 29, Houston 17
Sunday's Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, noon (CBS)
Carolina at Cincinnati, noon
Green Bay at Detroit, noon
Indianapolis at New England, noon
L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, noon
Las Vegas at Jacksonville, noon
Miami at Chicago, noon
Minnesota at Washington, noon (FOX)
Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Tennessee at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Monday's Games
Baltimore at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Nov. 10
Atlanta at Carolina, 7:15 p.m. (PRIME VIDEO)
Sunday, Nov. 13
Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, Germany, 8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)
Cleveland at Miami, noon
Denver at Tennessee, noon
Detroit at Chicago, noon
Houston at N.Y. Giants, noon
Jacksonville at Kansas City, noon
Minnesota at Buffalo, noon
New Orleans at Pittsburgh, noon
Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England
Monday, Nov. 14
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)