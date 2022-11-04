Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 29, Houston 17

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, noon (CBS)

Carolina at Cincinnati, noon

Green Bay at Detroit, noon

Indianapolis at New England, noon

L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, noon

Las Vegas at Jacksonville, noon

Miami at Chicago, noon

Minnesota at Washington, noon (FOX)

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday's Games

Baltimore at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Nov. 10

Atlanta at Carolina, 7:15 p.m. (PRIME VIDEO)

Sunday, Nov. 13

Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, Germany, 8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Cleveland at Miami, noon

Denver at Tennessee, noon

Detroit at Chicago, noon

Houston at N.Y. Giants, noon

Jacksonville at Kansas City, noon

Minnesota at Buffalo, noon

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, noon

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England

Monday, Nov. 14

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.