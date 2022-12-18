MINNEAPOLIS — Greg Joseph kicked a 40-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Minnesota Vikings to an improbable 39-36 home win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.
Minnesota trailed 33-0 at halftime before orchestrating the largest comeback victory in NFL history. The rally came with a fitting prize as the Vikings (11-3) also clinched the NFC North title.
Kirk Cousins was 34-of-54 passing for 460 yards and four touchdowns for Minnesota, with two interceptions. Matt Ryan was 19-of-33 passing for 182 yards and a touchdown in defeat for the Colts (4-9-1).
With 1:41 remaining in overtime, Minnesota took over on its own 18-yard line and drove to the Indianapolis 22-yard line to set up Joseph’s try.
Bills 32, Dolphins 29
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Tyler Bass kicked a 25-yard field goal in snowy conditions as time expired, and the Buffalo Bills clinched an AFC playoff berth with a victory over Miami on a frigid Saturday night.
Josh Allen completed 25 of 40 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for 77 yards for Buffalo (11-3). Dawson Knox had six receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown, while Quintin Morris, Nyheim Hines and James Cook also caught scoring passes.
Tua Tagovailoa was 17-of-30 passing for 234 yards and two touchdowns for Miami (8-6), which has lost eight of the last nine matchups with the Bills. Jaylen Waddle had 114 receiving yards and a touchdown and Tyreek Hill had nine receptions for 69 yards and a score for the Dolphins.
Browns 13 Ravens 3
CLEVELAND — Nick Chubb ran for 99 yards in the snow and Cleveland’s defense held firm to earn a win over visiting Baltimore on Saturday.
Deshaun Watson threw for 161 yards and a touchdown to Donovan Peoples-Jones that proved to be the only end zone visit for either team. Watson completed 18 of 28 passes to win in his first home game as a member of the Browns (6-8).
J.K. Dobbins ran for a season-high 125 yards on just 13 carries for the Ravens, who turned the ball over on downs four times. Tyler Huntley, starting in place of the injured Lamar Jackson, went 17 of 30 for 138 yards and an interception for the Ravens (9-5).
Saints 21, Falcons 18
NEW ORLEANS — Andy Dalton threw two touchdown passes and Taysom Hill threw one as the host New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons 21-18 on Sunday afternoon.
Dalton completed 11 of 17 passes for 151 yards and connected with Juwan Johnson for touchdowns of 19 and 22 yards. Hill completed both of his passes, one of which went 68 yards to Rashid Shaheed for a score for the Saints (5-9).
Rookie Desmond Ridder struggled in his first start for the Falcons (5-9), completing 13 of 26 for 97 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Rookie Tyler Allgeier rushed 17 times for a career-high 139 yards and a touchdown.
On the first possession of the third quarter Atlanta completed a 75-yard drive when Allgeier ran 5 yards for a touchdown that cut New Orleans’ lead to 14-10.
The Saints responded on the ensuing possession with Dalton’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Johnson to rebuild the lead to 11 at the end of the third quarter.
Steelers 24, Panthers 16
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Najee Harris ran for a touchdown and racked up 86 yards on the ground as the Pittsburgh Steelers counted on ball-control offense and a solid defense to defeat the host Carolina Panthers 24-16 on Sunday.
Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who was given the starting assignment because Kenny Pickett has been in the concussion protocol, threw for 179 yards on 17-of-22 passing. Diontae Johnson caught 10 passes for 98 yards.
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold was 14 of 23 for 225 yards and a touchdown. An inept Carolina rushing attack managed 21 yards after posting more than 220 ground yards last week at Seattle.
The outcome dimmed the once-rising playoff aspirations of the Panthers (5-9), who entered the weekend one game out of first place in the NFC South.
Pittsburgh’s 21-play drive covering 91 yards to open the third quarter consumed 11:43 and put the Steelers on top 21-7 after Trubisky’s 1-yard run. The Steelers overcame a 15-yard unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty on the march.
Lions 20, Jets 17
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Jared Goff threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brock Wright on a fourth-down play for the go-ahead score and the visiting Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.
Goff passed for 252 yards and Kalif Raymond scored a 47-yard punt return for the Lions (7-7), who have won six of their last seven games.
Zach Wilson passed for 317 yards and two scores, both to C.J. Uzomah, along with an interception for the Jets (7-7). who have lost three straight.
The score was tied 10-10 at halftime.
The Lions reached the Jets’ 1-yard line on their first possession but Jamaal Williams was stopped for a loss on fourth down.
The Jets couldn’t pick up a first down and had to punt from their end zone. Raymond took advantage of Braden Mann’s line drive kick, returning it 47 yards for a touchdown.
Raiders 30, Patriots 24
LAS VEGAS — Defensive end Chandler Jones recovered a fumble on a lateral play and took it 48 yards to the end zone against his former team with time expired to give the host Las Vegas Raiders a stunning 30-24 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday evening.
With the score tied 24-24, Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff on the final play of regulation. He gained 23 yards before tossing a lateral backwards to receiver Jakobi Meyers, who then launched the ball back toward midfield to try and keep the play alive.
Jones snagged the ball in mid-air, stiff-armed Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and made the victory trot to the end zone to give the Raiders (6-8) their fourth win in the last five games.
Stevenson had scored on a 34-yard run with 3:43 remaining, and Mac Jones found Meyers for a successful two-point conversion to put New England (7-7) up 24-17. Derek Carr’s 30-yard TD pass to Keelan Cole with 32 seconds left served as the equalizer before the wild finish.
Carr completed 20 of 38 passes for 231 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Josh Jacobs rushed for 93 yards on 22 carries, while Davante Adams was held to just four catches for 28 yards.
Bengals 34, Buccaneers 23
TAMPA, Fla. — Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes to help the visiting Cincinnati Bengals overcome a 17-point deficit and post a 34-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and tight end Mitchell Wilcox each reeled in a touchdown pass by Burrow, who completed 27 of 39 passes for 200 yards. Chase finished with seven catches for 60 yards.
The Bengals (10-4) forced four second-half turnovers to help them overcome an early 17-0 hole and record their sixth straight win. AFC North-leading Cincinnati resides one game ahead of Baltimore (9-5), which dropped a 13-3 decision to Cleveland on Saturday.
Tom Brady completed 30 of 44 passes for 312 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Buccaneers (6-8), who have lost three of their last four games. Russell Gage had two touchdown receptions and Chris Godwin had the other.
Tampa Bay opened up a 17-0 lead before Evan McPherson sandwiched field goals around former Bengal Giovani Bernard’s botched snap in punt formation to trim the deficit.
Chargers 17, Titans 14
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Justin Herbert passed for 313 yards and former Texas kicker Cameron Dicker made a 43-yard field goal with four seconds remaining as the Los Angeles Chargers pulled off a 17-14 victory over the visiting Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
It was Dicker’s third game-winning field goal this season, although one came as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
On a day dominated by both defenses, the Chargers (8-6) did just enough on offense to help their playoff prospects, moving into an AFC wild-card spot.
After the Titans tied the game 14-14 on a 1-yard sneak by Ryan Tannehill with 48 seconds remaining, Herbert engineered a 52-yard drive for the game-winning kick.
Herbert completed 28 of 42 passes and did not throw for a touchdown for just the second time this season. He also threw two interceptions for the first time in 17 games going back to last season.
Broncos 24, Cardinals 15
DENVER — Latavius Murray rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown Sunday as the host Denver Broncos snapped a five-game losing streak to defeat the Arizona Cardinals 24-15.
Brett Rypien, starting at quarterback for the Broncos (4-10) for the injured Russell Wilson, passed for 197 yards while completing 21 of 26 passes. He threw a touchdown and an interception.
Colt McCoy, the former Texas Longhorn, started at quarterback for the Cardinals (4-10) following Kyler Murray’s season-ending ACL tear, but McCoy suffered a concussion early in the third quarter and Trace McSorley replaced him for the rest of the game.
James Conner had 63 rushing yards and a touchdown for Arizona, which suffered its fourth consecutive loss.
The Cardinals led 6-3 at halftime after two quarters in which the teams combined for only 213 total yards, with each side converting 1 of 7 third downs.
The Broncos had 126 yards (3.8 per play) and the Cardinals 87 (2.9), but Rypien was sacked six times with three by defensive end J.J. Watt. Watt’s third was a forced fumble that the Cardinals recovered and led to Matt Prater’s 50-yard field goal as time expired.