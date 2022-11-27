JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes and the Jacksonville Jaguars gambled on a successful two-point conversion with 14 seconds remaining to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday.
Lawrence completed 29-of-37 passes for 321 yards for Jacksonville (4-7). With just over two minutes to play, Lawrense started the Jaguars on their eventual game-winning drive, covering 75 yards with 10 plays while eating just 1:48 off the clock.
The drive was capped off by Lawrence connecting with Marvin Jones Jr. for a 10-yard touchdown. On the two-point conversion, Lawrence found Zay Jones on a pass to the left side of the end zone. Jones finished the day with 11 receptions for 145 yards.
With just 14 seconds on the clock, Baltimore (7-4) put Justin Tucker in position for a 67-yard field-goal attempt, but his kick was short as the Ravens’ four-game winning streak came to an end. Tucker made four other field goals on the day.
Lamar Jackson totaled 343 yards of total offense for Baltimore, carrying the ball 14 times for 89 yards and completing 16-of-32 passes for 254 yards. His lone touchdown was a 12-yard strike to Josh Oliver that gave the Ravens a 27-20 lead with 2:02 remaining. Baltimore converted a two-point conversion after the score.
The game featured seven lead changes. Baltimore built a 6-0 advantage in the first quarter on field goals from 27 and 29 yards by Tucker. Jacksonville went ahead 7-6 on a 29-yard touchdown from Lawrence to JaMycal Hasty, who entered the game for an injured Travis Etienne Jr. It was Hasty’s first career TD catch. He played at Longview High School and Baylor.
The Ravens extended their lead to 19-10 in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run from Edwards. That score capped off a seven-play 25-yard drive for Baltimore, which was set up by Tyler's Tyus Bowser’s strip sack on Lawrence. It was the 13th straight game Baltimore has forced a turnover, the longest active streak in the NFL. Bowser played at John Tyler High School and the University of Houston.
Browns 23, Buccaneers 17, OT
CLEVELAND — Nick Chubb ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left in overtime to give the Cleveland Browns a 23-17 victory Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The winning run was set up by a 45-yard pass from Jacoby Brissett to Amari Cooper that moved the ball to Tampa Bay’s 3-yard line. Defender Carlton Davis III fell down on the play before Cooper made the reception.
Brissett passed for 210 yards, one TD and one interception in what was likely his final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension.
Cleveland tied it at 17-17 with 32 seconds left in regulation on Brissett’s 12-yard touchdown pass to David Njoku on fourth-and-10 and Cade York’s extra point.
After the teams exchanged punts on the first three possessions of OT, the Browns (4-7) began their winning drive on their own 29 with 2:45 left.
Panthers 23, Broncos 10
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina’s Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass and scored on a strange running play while the Panthers’ defense dominated in a 23-10 victory against the visiting Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
Darnold (11 for 19, 164 yards) who had been injured in the preseason and then behind Baker Mayfield and PJ Walker in the pecking order, made good on his first chance in a role that he held last year.
D’Onta Foreman, a former Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner who played at Texas, rushed 113 for yards on 24 carries and Eddy Pineiro kicked three field goals for the Panthers (4-8).
The Broncos (3-8) were limited to 246 yards of total offense in losing their third straight game. Russell Wilson completed 19 of 35 passes for 142 yards and a late touchdown.
Wilson was 6-1 against the Panthers while a member of the Seattle Seahawks.
Commanders 19, Falcons 13
LANDOVER, Md. — Kendall Fuller intercepted a batted pass in the end zone with 1:03 left to preserve Washington’s 19-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons and continue the Commanders’ playoff drive Sunday.
With Atlanta threatening to take the lead at the Washington 4-yard line, Daron Payne batted a pass by Marcus Mariota at the line of scrimmage and Fuller came down with the fluttering ball just inside the goal line.
In a close-to-the-vest game played in a steady rain, Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdown passes and Brian Robinson Jr. ran for a career-high 105 yards on 18 carries as Washington (7-5) won for the sixth time in its last seven games.
The Commanders relied on their defense and a conservative game plan that included 37 rushes and 23 passes. The defense rose in the second half, limiting Atlanta to three points. Midway through the fourth quarter Montez Sweat wrecked another Atlanta possession with a sack.
Atlanta (5-7) was led by Mariota, who completed 15 of 25 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown. He also ran six times for 49 yards.
Bengals 20, Titans 16
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tee Higgins caught seven passes for 114 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter to lift the Cincinnati Bengals past the host Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday.
Joe Burrow completed 22 of 37 passes for 270 yards for the Bengals (7-4) and Samaje Perine, who started at running back for the injured Joe Mixon, gained 93 yards from scrimmage (58 rushing, 35 passing) with a touchdown.
Bengals receiver Trenton Irwin made a fingertip catch on a low throw on third-and-12, extending a drive early in the fourth quarter. Higgins came down with a 27-yard touchdown catch on the next play to move Cincinnati ahead 20-13 with 13:42 remaining.
The Bengals held the Titans (7-4) to a 38-yard field goal on the ensuing drive before marching 59 yards in 12 plays to chew up most of the clock.
What would have been a Cincinnati field goal with almost two minutes left to play became an automatic first down when Titans defensive tackle Kevin Strong was whistled for a hit on Cincinnati’s long snapper, considered a defenseless player during the snap.
Jets 31, Bears 10
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mike White threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns to lead the New York Jets to a 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
White completed 22 of 28 passes, including a 22-yard scoring strike to Elijah Moore and touchdown passes of 8 and 54 yards to Garrett Wilson, who finished with five receptions for 95 yards.
The Jets (7-4) improved to 3-3 at home while Chicago (3-9) lost its fifth straight game and for the eighth time in its past nine contests.
Moore had two receptions for 64 yards, while Zonovan Knight rushed for 69 yards on 14 carries and Ty Johnson ran for 62 yards and a score on five carries.
Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian, thrust into the starting lineup after Justin Fields was inactive due to the injured shoulder he suffered in a loss to the Falcons last week, went 14-for-25 passing for 179 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Raiders 40, Seahawks 34, OT
SEATTLE — Josh Jacobs scored on an 86-yard run with 4:20 left in overtime to give the Las Vegas Raiders a 40-34 victory against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.
Jacobs carried 33 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders (4-7), who won in OT for the second consecutive week.
Derek Carr overcame two first-quarter interceptions to complete 25 of 36 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns.
The Seahawks (6-5) lost their second in a row and fell out of a first-place tie in the NFC West.
Seattle’s Geno Smith was 27-of-37 passing for 328 yards and two TDs. Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for two scores.
The Raiders got the ball first in overtime and moved to Seattle’s 37-yard line before the drive stalled. Daniel Carlson’s 56-yard field-goal attempt was wide right.
The Seahawks went three-and-out and had to punt to Las Vegas’ 14-yard line. On the next play, Jacobs went up the middle and was hardly touched on his way to the end zone.
49ers 13, Saints 0
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jimmy Garoppolo passed to Jauan Jennings for the game’s only touchdown and the host San Francisco 49ers handed the New Orleans Saints their first shutout in more than 20 years 13-0 on Sunday.
Robbie Gould added two field goals and Garoppolo completed 26 of 37 passes for 222 yards as the 49ers (7-4) won their fourth consecutive game.
Andy Dalton completed 18 of 29 for 204 yards, but Alvin Kamara had just 50 yards from scrimmage and lost two crucial fumbles for the Saints (4-8).
New Orleans reached a first-and-goal twice in the fourth quarter, trying to avoid the shutout and pull within one score, but the 49ers defense stood strong both times.
It was the first time New Orleans failed to score in 333 games, dating to Week 17 of the 2001 season against the 49ers.
On the first possession of the second half, the 49ers drove 47 yards to Gould’s 46-yard field goal that increased their lead to 13-0.
Chargers 25, Cardinals 24
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Justin Herbert hit Austin Ekeler on a 1-yard touchdown pass with 12 seconds remaining, then found Gerald Everett on a two-point conversion pass as the Los Angeles Chargers bypassed overtime and pulled off a 25-24 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
The Chargers (6-5) punted on their first three fourth-quarter possessions but finished off a seven-play, 38-yard drive in the final two minutes following a 20-yard punt return from DeAndre Carter.
Herbert was 35-of-47 passing for 274 yards and three touchdowns for the Chargers, who ended a two-game losing streak. Carter had a career-best seven catches for 73 yards and a score on a day that the Los Angeles rushing attack was held to 65 yards, including just 27 from the team’s running backs.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray played well in his return after missing two games with a hamstring injury, going 18 of 29 with 191 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Murray also had a rushing TD, while James Conner had 120 yards rushing.
Murray hit Conner on a 6-yard TD pass with 13:31 remaining to give the Cardinals a 24-17 lead. But Arizona (4-8) managed just 16 yards combined on its next three possessions, punting each time.