Thursday's Games

Carolina 25, Atlanta 15

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 21, Seattle 16 

Detroit 31, Chicago 30

Kansas City 27, Jacksonville 17

Miami 39, Cleveland 17

Minnesota 33, Buffalo 30, OT

N.Y. Giants 24, Houston 16

Pittsburgh 20, New Orleans 10

Tennessee 17, Denver 10

Indianapolis 25, Las Vegas 20

Arizona 27, L.A. Rams 17

Green Bay 31, Dallas 28, OT

San Francisco 22, L.A. Chargers 16

Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England

Monday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia (n)

Thursday, Nov. 17

Tennessee at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m. (PRIME VIDEO)

Sunday, Nov. 20

Carolina at Baltimore, noon

Chicago at Atlanta, noon

Cleveland at Buffalo, noon

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, noon

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, noon

N.Y. Jets at New England, noon

Philadelphia at Indianapolis, noon

Washington at Houston, noon

Las Vegas at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

Monday, Nov. 21

San Francisco vs Arizona at Mexico City, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags