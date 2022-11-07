Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 29, Houston 17

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 42, Carolina 21

Detroit 15, Green Bay 9

Jacksonville 27, Las Vegas 20

L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17

Miami 35, Chicago 32

Minnesota 20, Washington 17

N.Y. Jets 20, Buffalo 17

New England 26, Indianapolis 3

Seattle 31, Arizona 21

Tampa Bay 16, L.A. Rams 13

Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17, OT

Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday's Games

Baltimore at New Orleans (n)

Thursday, Nov. 10

Atlanta at Carolina, 7:15 p.m. (PRIME VIDEO)

Sunday, Nov. 13

Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, Germany, 8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Cleveland at Miami, noon

Denver at Tennessee, noon

Detroit at Chicago, noon

Houston at N.Y. Giants, noon

Jacksonville at Kansas City, noon

Minnesota at Buffalo, noon

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, noon

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England

Monday, Nov. 14

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags