Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 29, Houston 17
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati 42, Carolina 21
Detroit 15, Green Bay 9
Jacksonville 27, Las Vegas 20
L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17
Miami 35, Chicago 32
Minnesota 20, Washington 17
N.Y. Jets 20, Buffalo 17
New England 26, Indianapolis 3
Seattle 31, Arizona 21
Tampa Bay 16, L.A. Rams 13
Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17, OT
Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Monday's Games
Baltimore at New Orleans (n)
Thursday, Nov. 10
Atlanta at Carolina, 7:15 p.m. (PRIME VIDEO)
Sunday, Nov. 13
Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, Germany, 8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)
Cleveland at Miami, noon
Denver at Tennessee, noon
Detroit at Chicago, noon
Houston at N.Y. Giants, noon
Jacksonville at Kansas City, noon
Minnesota at Buffalo, noon
New Orleans at Pittsburgh, noon
Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England
Monday, Nov. 14
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)