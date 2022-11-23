Thursday's Game
Tennessee 27, Green Bay 17
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 27, Chicago 24
Baltimore 13, Carolina 3
Buffalo 31, Cleveland 23
Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 18
New England 10, N.Y. Jets 3
New Orleans 27, L.A. Rams 20
Philadelphia 17, Indianapolis 16
Washington 23, Houston 10
Las Vegas 22, Denver 16, OT
Cincinnati 37, Pittsburgh 30
Dallas 40, Minnesota 3
Kansas City 30, L.A. Chargers 27
Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay
Monday's Game
San Francisco 38, Arizona 10
Thursday's Games
Buffalo at Detroit, 11:30 a.m. (CBS)
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)
New England at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, noon (FOX)
Baltimore at Jacksonville, noon
Chicago at N.Y. Jets, noon
Cincinnati at Tennessee, noon
Denver at Carolina, noon
Houston at Miami, noon (CBS)
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, noon
L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)
New Orleans at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday's Games
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 1
Buffalo at New England, 7:15 p.m. (PRIME VIDEO)
Sunday, Dec. 4
Cleveland at Houston, noon
Denver at Baltimore, noon
Green Bay at Chicago, noon
Jacksonville at Detroit, noon
N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, noon
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, noon
Tennessee at Philadelphia, noon
Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon
Miami at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Dallas, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Open: Arizona, Carolina
Monday, Dec. 5
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)