Thursday's Game

Tennessee 27, Green Bay 17

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 27, Chicago 24

Baltimore 13, Carolina 3

Buffalo 31, Cleveland 23

Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 18

New England 10, N.Y. Jets 3

New Orleans 27, L.A. Rams 20

Philadelphia 17, Indianapolis 16

Washington 23, Houston 10

Las Vegas 22, Denver 16, OT

Cincinnati 37, Pittsburgh 30

Dallas 40, Minnesota 3

Kansas City 30, L.A. Chargers 27

Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

Monday's Game

San Francisco 38, Arizona 10

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Detroit, 11:30 a.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

New England at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, noon (FOX)

Baltimore at Jacksonville, noon

Chicago at N.Y. Jets, noon

Cincinnati at Tennessee, noon

Denver at Carolina, noon

Houston at Miami, noon (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, noon

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 1

Buffalo at New England, 7:15 p.m. (PRIME VIDEO)

Sunday, Dec. 4

Cleveland at Houston, noon

Denver at Baltimore, noon

Green Bay at Chicago, noon

Jacksonville at Detroit, noon

N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, noon

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, noon

Tennessee at Philadelphia, noon

Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon

Miami at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Dallas, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Open: Arizona, Carolina

Monday, Dec. 5

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

 
 

