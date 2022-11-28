Thursday's Games

Buffalo 28, Detroit 25

Dallas 28, N.Y. Giants 20

Minnesota 33, New England 26

Sunday's Games

Carolina 23, Denver 10

Cincinnati 20, Tennessee 16

Cleveland 23, Tampa Bay 17, OT

Jacksonville 28, Baltimore 27

Miami 30, Houston 15

N.Y. Jets 31, Chicago 10

Washington 19, Atlanta 13

L.A. Chargers 25, Arizona 24

Las Vegas 40, Seattle 34, OT

Kansas City 26, L.A. Rams 10

San Francisco 13, New Orleans 0

Philadelphia 40, Green Bay 33

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis (n)

Thursday, Dec. 1

Buffalo at New England, 7:15 p.m. (PRIME VIDEO)

Sunday, Dec. 4

Cleveland at Houston, noon

Denver at Baltimore, noon

Green Bay at Chicago, noon

Jacksonville at Detroit, noon

N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, noon

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, noon

Tennessee at Philadelphia, noon

Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon

Miami at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Dallas, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Open: Arizona, Carolina

Monday, Dec. 5

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.