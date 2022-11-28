Thursday's Games
Buffalo 28, Detroit 25
Dallas 28, N.Y. Giants 20
Minnesota 33, New England 26
Sunday's Games
Carolina 23, Denver 10
Cincinnati 20, Tennessee 16
Cleveland 23, Tampa Bay 17, OT
Jacksonville 28, Baltimore 27
Miami 30, Houston 15
N.Y. Jets 31, Chicago 10
Washington 19, Atlanta 13
L.A. Chargers 25, Arizona 24
Las Vegas 40, Seattle 34, OT
Kansas City 26, L.A. Rams 10
San Francisco 13, New Orleans 0
Philadelphia 40, Green Bay 33
Monday's Games
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis (n)
Thursday, Dec. 1
Buffalo at New England, 7:15 p.m. (PRIME VIDEO)
Sunday, Dec. 4
Cleveland at Houston, noon
Denver at Baltimore, noon
Green Bay at Chicago, noon
Jacksonville at Detroit, noon
N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, noon
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, noon
Tennessee at Philadelphia, noon
Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon
Miami at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Dallas, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Open: Arizona, Carolina
Monday, Dec. 5
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)