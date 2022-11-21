Thursday's Game

Tennessee 27, Green Bay 17

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 27, Chicago 24

Baltimore 13, Carolina 3

Buffalo 31, Cleveland 23 

Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 18

New England 10, N.Y. Jets 3

New Orleans 27, L.A. Rams 20

Philadelphia 17, Indianapolis 16

Washington 23, Houston 10

Las Vegas 22, Denver 16, OT

Cincinnati 37, Pittsburgh 30

Dallas 40, Minnesota 3

Kansas City 30, L.A. Chargers 27

Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

Monday's Game

San Francisco vs Arizona (n)

Thursday, Nov. 24

Buffalo at Detroit, 11:30 a.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

New England at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Nov. 27

Atlanta at Washington, noon

Baltimore at Jacksonville, noon

Chicago at N.Y. Jets, noon

Cincinnati at Tennessee, noon

Denver at Carolina, noon

Houston at Miami, noon

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, noon

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 28

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

 
 

