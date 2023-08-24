Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Atlanta (n)

Indianapolis at Philadelphia (n)

Friday's Games

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m. (CBS)

New England at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m. (NFL Network)

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m. (NFL Network)

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, noon

Buffalo at Chicago, noon

Cleveland at Kansas City, noon (NFL Network)

Seattle at Green Bay, noon

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 5 p.m. (NFL Network)

Cincinnati at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Miami at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m. (FOX-51)

L.A. Rams at Denver, 8 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sunday's Games

Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m. (FOX)

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed