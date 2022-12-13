Linebacker Raekwon McMillan scored his first career touchdown to snap a tie and help propel the New England Patriots to a 27-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night at Glendale, Ariz.
McMillan’s 23-yard fumble return gave the Patriots a 20-13 third-quarter lead and Pierre Strong Jr. piled on by rushing for his first career score. Josh Uche matched his career high of three sacks as New England (7-6) had six overall while snapping a two-game losing streak.
Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off with a potentially serious knee injury on the third play from scrimmage and didn’t return. Colt McCoy replaced him and completed 27 of 40 passes for 246 yards and one interception as the Cardinals (4-9) lost their third straight game and seventh in their past nine.
An MRI confirmed Murray sustained a season-ending ACL injury, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
The team Twitter account posted: “Heal soon QB1.”
Murray was injured on the third play from scrimmage, a play in which he dropped back to pass and then scrambled for a gain of 3 yards. He fell awkwardly on the non-contact play and was quickly attended to by team trainers.
Murray, 25, has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games this season. He also has rushed 67 times for 418 yards and three scores.
A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Murray signed a $230.5-million contract during the offseason that could keep him with the franchise until 2028.
Murray has thrown for 13,848 yards with 84 touchdowns and 41 interceptions in 57 career games since the Cardinals selected him with the top overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Mac Jones was 24-of-35 passing for 235 yards and one interception for the Patriots. Kevin Harris rushed for his first career touchdown and Matthew Judon had 1.5 sacks to increase his career-best total to 14.5, tying Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers for the NFL lead.
James Conner rushed for 85 yards and one score for Arizona.
New England’s Nick Folk kicked a 23-yard field goal to tie the score at 13 with 10:15 remaining in the third quarter.
Later in the period, DeAndre Hopkins caught a pass and was carrying the ball loosely. Kyle Dugger supplied a hit and Hopkins fumbled with McMillan picking it up and running for the score to put New England ahead for good with 5:32 left.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Jones teamed with Hunter Henry on a 39-yard pass. The ensuing play was a 3-yard scoring run by Strong to make it a 14-point margin.
After a scoreless first period, Arizona’s Matt Prater kicked a 33-yard field goal eight seconds into the second quarter.
Harris scored on a 14-yard run to put the Patriots ahead with 11:25 left in the first half. Prater added a 32-yard field goal and Conner scored on a 10-yard run to give the Cardinals a 13-7 advantage with 2:59 left before the break.
Folk booted a 51-yard field as time expired in the half to pull New England within three.
Reports: Texans RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) out this week
Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce will miss this week’s game – and possibly more – with a high ankle sprain, KPRC 2 in Houston and ESPN reported Tuesday.
Pierce could be sidelined up to three weeks, per the reports.
The Texans on Tuesday also waived running back Eno Benjamin.
Pierce, 22, sustained the injury early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown before exiting.
Pierce, a candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year, has 939 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the season. He’s also caught 30 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown.
The Texans selected Pierce in the fourth round of this year’s draft.
The Texans will likely turn to Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale this week and beyond. The pair have combined for 34 carries for 107 yards this season for Houston (1-11-1).
Benjamin joined the Texans on Nov. 15, one day after being waived by the Arizona Cardinals. He has rushed three times for one yard in two games with Houston.
Benjamin, 23, rushed for 299 yards and two touchdowns and had 24 catches for 184 yards in 10 games this season with Arizona. He was a seventh-round draft pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Benjamin has 418 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 21 career games (three starts) for the Cardinals and Texans.
Also Tuesday, the Texans signed RB Gerrid Doaks to their practice squad.