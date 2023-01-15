The NFL fined Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker $13,261 for shoving a member of the Detroit Lions’ medical staff during the teams’ regular-season finale, multiple media outlets reported Saturday.
Walker was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct with 7:24 left in the Packers’ 20-16 loss on Sunday after he shoved Dr. T. Sean Lynch, a Lions physician, who was attending to injured running back D’Andre Swift.
It’s the second time this season Walker has been ejected. His first came on Oct. 30 when he shoved a non-uniformed player on the Buffalo Bills sideline. Walker is the only player since 2000 to get kicked out of multiple games in a season, according to ESPN.
–The NFL fined Lions running back Jamaal Williams $18,566 for his touchdown celebrations in a Week 18 win at Green Bay, according to multiple media reports.
Williams had 16 carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-16 win that knocked the Packers from playoff contention. He was not penalized for his hip-moving celebrations during the game.
He also had been fined $13,315.25 for a celebratory dance in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Williams, 27, was a fourth-round draft pick of the Packers in 2017 and spent the past two seasons with Detroit. This season, he had 262 carries for 1,066 yards and 17 TDs.
–The league fined Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was fined $13,261 for his coin-flip celebration in the regular-season finale, per multiple media outlets.
Mixon took a quarter from his glove and flipped it after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
The move caught the eye of the NFL, which does not allow props in touchdown celebrations.
Report: Kliff Kingsbury not interested in OC openings
It doesn’t appear that Kliff Kingsbury, fired as coach of the Arizona Cardinals earlier this week, is currently interested in any offensive coordinator openings.
According to FOX Sports, Kingsbury recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and is not planning any interviews despite multiple teams’ interest in hiring him as OC.
Kingsbury’s contract with the Cardinals was guaranteed through the 2026 season with an option for 2027. He went 28-37-1 in four seasons at the helm.
A number of teams have a vacancy at the offensive coordinator position, including the Patriots, Commanders, Rams, Jets and Titans, along with teams who will have new coaching staffs in 2023.
Kingsbury, 42, is a friend of Rams head coach Sean McVay and also has ties to the Patriots as a former backup quarterback.
Reports: Sean McVay not retiring, will coach Rams in 2023
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay committed to coaching in 2023 following days of speculation that he planned to resign the post.
McVay and general manager Les Snead plan to meet to discuss staff changes, according to reports Friday.
Sportico reported McVay is the NFL’s third-highest paid coach at $14 million per season, with only Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll netting more per season. McVay and Snead signed contract extensions through the 2026 season last summer.
Coming off a Super Bowl victory last February, McVay admitted he considered leaving coaching for a multitude of reasons.
McVay again shared his reluctance to commit to the Rams for 2023 in his season-ending press conference on Monday, taking the unprecedented step of permitting assistant coaches to interview elsewhere.
Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has multiple interviews lined up to become a head coach again. He was in Indianapolis on Friday to interview with the Colts and is on the list of candidates scheduled for a sitdown with the Denver Broncos.
The Rams lost offensive coordinator Liam Coen on Tuesday. He returned to Kentucky to be the Wildcats’ OC, a position he held in 2021 before jumping to the Rams.
McVay’s coaching tree is vast, especially when considering his age. He became the youngest coach to win the Super Bowl last February at age 36 — beating former assistant Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals for the Lombardi Trophy. Days later, McVay lost offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who was hired by the Minnesota Vikings.
Other former McVay assistants include Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley and University of Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch.
McVay was hired as head coach of the Rams in 2017 as a 30-year-old offensive wunderkind with NFL bloodlines. McVay said he considered not coaching in 2022 and reportedly was offered as much as $100 million over five years to join the Amazon Prime NFL broadcast team.
That, along with getting married and the death of his grandfather — John McVay — have all been factors for the Rams’ coach.
Los Angeles went 5-12 in 2022, a season marred by injuries to quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.