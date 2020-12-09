NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has moved the Cleveland-New York Giants game on Dec. 20 from Sunday afternoon into prime time.
Under its flex policy, the league has switched the original night game, San Francisco-Dallas, to noon CST. Neither the 49ers nor the Cowboys are in serious playoff contention, while the Giants lead the NFC East and the Browns are closing in on an AFC wild-card spot.
One other change has the New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams matchup switching to Fox at 3:05 p.m. CST. There also are two Saturday games, previously announced: Buffalo will play at Denver at 3:30 p.m. CST, followed by Carolina at Green Bay at 7:15 p.m. CST.