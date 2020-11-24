FRISCO (AP) — Dallas Cowboys backup linebacker and special teams player Luke Gifford has been suspended two games without pay for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
While Gifford has played only one defensive snap this season, he has played 121 snaps on special teams with three tackles in the six games he has played for the Cowboys (3-7).
Gifford will miss games the next two Thursdays, the Thanksgiving Day game at home against Washington, and then a week later at Baltimore. He will be eligible to return to the active roster on Friday, Dec. 4, following the game against the Ravens.
An undrafted player out of Nebraska, Gifford played in six games for the Cowboys last season, all on special teams.
Bills-Broncos, Panthers-Packers set for Dec. 19 doubleheader
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has set its pairings for the league’s first Saturday doubleheader this season.
The Buffalo Bills will visit the Denver Broncos on Dec. 19 at 3:30 p.m. CT. That will be followed by the Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers kicking off at 7:15 p.m. ET in Week 15.
The NFL had five games to choose from for the first Saturday doubleheader with teams told only that they would play either Dec. 19 or Dec. 20 when the league announced schedules earlier this year. This decision now leaves Detroit-Tennessee, Jets-Rams and Texans-Colts all set to play Sunday, Dec. 20.
Pats’ Burkhead confirms he’s out for season with knee injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots running back Rex Burkhead says his recent knee injury will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Burkhead wrote that he looks forward to “coming back better than ever in 2021.” The proclamation comes after he was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-20 loss at Houston following a knee-to-helmet collision with Texans cornerback Bradley Roby.
The rest of his Patriots teammates kneeled while Burkhead remained down on the field, in obvious pain. After stopping by the sideline medical tent, he left the field and did not return.
After the game coach Bill Belichick confirmed Burkhead suffered a knee injury, but said they would have to wait for confirmation on the severity from the medical staff. He didn’t travel back with the team and stayed in Houston on Sunday night.
Burkhead, who scored the game-winning touchdown in the 2019 AFC championship game against Kansas City, was having one of the best years of his career, with a combined 466 yards and six touchdowns rushing and receiving.
His injury is the latest blow to a Patriots running back group that has already had to make several adjustments.
Damien Harris has been the Patriots top running back this season, but he missed the first three games of the season with a hand injury. Sony Michel was just activated from injured reserve last week after being sidelined since Week 3 because of a quad injury. Veteran James White also missed two games following the death of his father.
The Patriots (4-6) host the Cardinals (6-4) on Sunday.