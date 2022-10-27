CHICAGO (3-4) at DALLAS (5-2)
WHEN: noon Sunday (TV: FOX)
WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington
OPENING LINE: Cowboys by 10, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 3-3-1; Cowboys 5-2.
SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 15-12.
LAST MEETING: Bears won 31-24, on Dec. 5, 2019, in Chicago
LAST WEEK: Bears beat Patriots 33-14; Cowboys beat Lions 24-6
BEARS OFFENSE: OVERALL (28), RUSH (1), PASS (32), SCORING (24).
BEARS DEFENSE: OVERALL (12), RUSH (T29), PASS (3), SCORING (T7).
COWBOYS OFFENSE: OVERALL (29), RUSH (14), PASS (27), SCORING (22).
COWBOYS DEFENSE: OVERALL (6), RUSH (20), PASS (4), SCORING (2).
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Bears plus-1; Cowboys plus-6.
BEARS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Justin Fields has delivered two of his best performances in the past three games. The Bears moved the pocket and used more designed runs for him against New England, resulting in the highest-scoring game for the Bears in the second-year pro's 17 starts. Fields finished 13 of 21 passing for 179 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also had 82 of Chicago's 243 yards rushing and ran for a score.
COWBOYS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Tony Pollard could be the lead back for the second time in his four seasons as Ezekiel Elliott deals with a right knee sprain. Pollard had a 40-yard touchdown among two TD runs when Elliott was sidelined by a calf injury in Week 15 two years ago. But Pollard was limited to 29 yards on his other 11 carries in a 41-33 victory over San Francisco.
KEY MATCHUP: Fields and RBs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert vs. Dallas run defense. Montgomery and Herbert had 62 yards apiece against New England in the third 200-yard game of the season for the NFL's No. 1 rushing offense (243 yards). The Cowboys traded for 340-pound Las Vegas DT Johnathan Hankins this week in an effort to bolster a run defense that appears to be the closest thing to a weakness for a dynamic unit.
KEY INJURIES: Elliott was sidelined in practice to start the week after a hard hit on his right knee against the Lions. He played in the second half, scoring twice on 1-yard runs. But he acknowledged after the game the knee was an issue. The 2020 game against the 49ers is the only one Elliott has missed because of injury in his career. ... Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis was placed on injured reserve and will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right foot against Detroit. ... WR Noah Brown (foot) and S Malik Hooker (hamstring) missed the first practice of the week. ... Bears C Lucas Patrick is headed to injured reserve after leaving Monday's game because of a toe injury, leaving the Bears without another starting lineman. LG Cody Whitehair (knee) was already on injured reserve. ... Chicago opened a 21-day evaluation window on WR Byron Pringle (calf) on Wednesday to determine if he will return from IR.
SERIES NOTES: First-year Bears coach Matt Eberflus visits the Cowboys for the first time since leaving in 2017 after seven seasons as a defensive assistant. He spent the past four years as defensive coordinator for Indianapolis. The Colts shut out the Cowboys 23-0 at Indy his first season there. ... Eberflus was on the Dallas staff in 2016 when QB Dak Prescott and Elliott got their first home victory in a remarkable rookie season together. The 31-17 win was the second of 11 in a row for the Cowboys.
STATS AND STUFF: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons had a sack added to his total this week in a scoring change, giving him sole possession of second in the NFL with eight. He has four two-sack games. Parsons needs one multi-sack game in the next two for eight in his first 25 games, which would be the most in the NFL since sacks became an official stat in 1982. ... Former Bears DE Robert Quinn missed a chance to face one of his former teams when he was traded to Philadelphia on Wednesday. ... Both teams had season highs in takeaways last week. Dallas had five, all in the second half, and Chicago had four. ... Chicago's 181-yard rushing average is the club's highest through seven games since 1984 (215). ... Fields and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson are the only two QBs with two games with at least 80 yards rushing this season. ... Herbert leads qualifying NFL running backs with a per-carry average of 6.19 yards. ... Herbert/Montgomery and Elliott/Pollard are the only running back duos in the league with at least 400 scrimmage yards for each player. ... NFL tackles leader Roquan Smith had 12 tackles, a sack and an interception against New England. ... DBs Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon each had his first career interception against the Patriots. ... The Cowboys' Pollard had a season-high 109 scrimmage yards (83 rushing, 26 receiving) against the Lions. ... The eight touchdowns allowed by Dallas are the fewest through seven games in club history. ... Rookie DE Sam Williams had his first two career sacks against Detroit, one of which forced a fumble.
FANTASY TIP: This could be a good time for Prescott's return to fantasy lineups, assuming most owners wanted to wait for one start after the five-week absence because of a fractured thumb. Since 2020, Prescott has averaged 280 yards passing per game in 13 home games, accounting for 33 touchdowns (29 passing, four rushing) with just five interceptions. He threw for 334 yards in his previous meeting with the Bears, but they do have the third-ranked pass defense this season.
---
Titans visit Houston looking for 5th straight win overall
TENNESSEE (4-2) at HOUSTON (1-4-1)
WHEN: 3:05 p.m. Sunday (TV: CBS)
WHERE: NRG Stadium, Houston
BETTING LINE: Titans by 2½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
AGAINST THE SPREAD: Titans 4-2, Texans 3-2-1.
SERIES RECORD: Titans lead 22-18.
LAST MEETING: Titans beat Texans 28-25 on Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston.
LAST WEEK: Titans beat Colts 19-10; Texans lost 38-20 at Raiders.
TITANS OFFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (20), PASS (29), SCORING (21).
TITANS DEFENSE: OVERALL (26), RUSH (4), PASS (31), SCORING (T17).
TEXANS OFFENSE: OVERALL (25), RUSH (24), PASS (25), SCORING (T25).
TEXANS DEFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (32), PASS (21), SCORING (20).
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Titans plus-3; Texans plus-2.
TITANS PLAYER TO WATCH: Derrick Henry. The two-time NFL rushing champ has the third-best rushing average against a single division since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger among backs with at least 20 games. Henry is averaging 99 yards rushing per game against the AFC South, trailing only Barry Sanders who averaged 104.7 yards per game in the NFC Central. Henry has run for at least 100 yards in nine of his past 10 division games.
TEXANS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Dameon Pierce. He not only leads all rookies with 504 yards rushing, that puts him fifth in the NFL. He had 117 yards from scrimmage last week, his fourth straight game topping at least 100 yards.
KEY MATCHUP: Henry again. The Titans running back has run for at least 100 yards in three straight games this season and is coming off his season high with 128 yards last week. The Texans are last in the NFL, allowing 164.7 yards rushing per game.
KEY INJURIES: Texans WR Nico Collins sat out of practice Wednesday and is likely to miss the game with a groin injury. Titans QB Ryan Tannehill needed a walking boot to leave the stadium after beating the Colts. He did not practice Wednesday, but has not missed a start since becoming the starter in mid-October 2019. Titans ILB Zach Cunningham, waived by Houston last December, is back practicing after missing three games with an injured elbow. OLB Bud Dupree, who just returned from an injured hip, now is dealing with an injured hamstring.
SERIES NOTES: These teams split last season with each winning on the road. The Titans are looking for their fourth straight win in Houston and their fifth straight win inside the AFC South. The Titans clinched a wild-card berth in the 2019 regular-season finale, their first AFC South title since 2008 in the 2020 regular-season finale and a 2,027-yard rushing season for Henry and the AFC's No. 1 seed with their win to cap the 2021 regular season. ... These teams are 10-10 at NRG Stadium. ... The Texans replaced the Titans in Houston in 2002 after Bud Adams moved his then-Oilers to Tennessee in 1997.
STATS AND STUFF: The Titans have won four straight. Another victory would mark a third straight season with at least a five-game winning streak. ... Tennessee's .857 winning percentage with a 12-2 record in the AFC South since 2020 to now is best in the NFL, and the Titans have a .692 winning percentage in the division since Mike Vrabel was hired as coach for the 2018 season. ... Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has gone three straight games without an interception. ... The Titans have used 20 different starters on defense. ... The Titans are allowing an NFL-stingiest 27.8% conversion on third downs. ... Titans rookie P Ryan Stonehouse leads the NFL with a 54.9-yard punting average. ... Texans QB Davis Mills completed a season-high 302 yards passing last week for his fifth game with at least 300 yards passing. Mills has had two TD passes in two of his past three games. Mills threw for 301 yards with three TDs and a 128.5 passer rating in the previous game between these teams. ... Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale had five catches for a career-high 54 yards receiving last week. ... Texans WR Brandin Cooks has had at least seven catches for at least 55 yards receiving in his past two home games. ... Texans TE Jordan Akins had a season-high 68 yards receiving last week to lead the team. ... Texans DE Rasheem Green had a season-high two tackles for loss and a sack last week. He has had at least a half sack in four of five games this season.
FANTASY TIP: Henry. He also has an NFL-record five games with at least 200 yards rushing and at least two TDs, with three of those coming in each of his past three games against the Texans.