TAMPA BAY (14-5) at DALLAS (12-6)
WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington
WHEN: 7:20 p.m. Sunday, (TV: NBC)
OPENING LINE: Buccaneers by 2½, according to FanDuel SportsBook.
SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 15-5.
LAST MEETING: Buccaneers beat Cowboys 31-29 on Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa.
BUCCANEERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (26), PASS (1), SCORING (2).
BUCCANEERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (13), RUSH (3), PASS (21), SCORING (5).
COWBOYS OFFENSE: OVERALL (1), RUSH (9), PASS (2), SCORING (1).
COWBOYS DEFENSE: OVERALL (19), RUSH (16), PASS (20), SCORING (7).
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Buccaneers plus-10; Cowboys plus-14.
BUCCANEERS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Julio Jones makes his debut with the Bucs after spending the first 11 seasons of his career with Atlanta and Tennessee. In addition to 61 touchdown receptions, he ranks first among active NFL players with 879 catches and 13,330 yards receiving. He joins an already formidable group of playmakers at Tom Brady’s disposal, including WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Injuries limited Jones’ production the past two seasons with the Falcons and Titans, however the Bucs are confident a healthy Jones can be a major asset in 2022.
COWBOYS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR CeeDee Lamb is now Dak Prescott’s unquestioned top option after the offseason trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland in a cost-cutting move. The Buccaneers are very difficult to run against, and the Cowboys basically gave up trying in last year’s opener while moving effectively with 403 yards passing and three touchdowns from Prescott. The group behind Lamb is unproven, so the burden is on the third-year player to show he can be the No. 1 guy despite the double teams and other tricks that are certainly headed his way.
KEY MATCHUP: Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady vs. Dallas CB Trevon Diggs. The first of Diggs’ 11 interceptions last season came against Brady in the opener, and started a streak of at least one pick in each of the first six games. It was the first such streak in the NFL since 2003. Logic says he’ll draw Evans most of the time, but the deep receiving group for the Bucs could mean some other matchups.
KEY INJURIES: Both offensive lines face significant questions, thanks in part to injuries. The Bucs had the unexpected retirement of Bucs G Ali Marpet and injuries that knocked C Ryan Jensen and LG Aaron Stinnie out of the lineup during training camp. Second-year pro Robert Hainsey has stepped in at center, and rookie Luke Goedeke will enter the season as the starter at left guard. The Cowboys are likely to be without eight-time Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith until at least December because of a torn hamstring. Rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith will start in his place. LG Connor McGovern replaces Connor Williams, who went to Miami in free agency. Undrafted third-year player Terence Steele is the permanent, instead of temporary, replacement at RT for La’el Collins, who was released in a cost-cutting move. Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (torn ACL in January) will miss at least the opener.
SERIES NOTES: Brady is 6-0 with 14 touchdown passes in six games against the Cowboys, including a 379-yard, four-TD performance a year ago, when Brady led the Bucs on a drive to Ryan Succop’s game-winning field goal. ... Dallas is 12-1 at home against Tampa Bay, including 3-0 at AT&T Stadium.
STATS AND STUFF: Tampa Bay and Dallas had the two best offenses in the NFL in the regular season. The Cowboys were first and the Bucs second in total yards and scoring, while Tampa Bay was first and Dallas second in passing yards. ... Brady is coming off throwing for a career- and league-high 5,316 yards in 2021 at age 44. He also led the league in completions, attempts and TD passes (43). ... Brady (eighth at 96.7) and Prescott (fifth at 98.7) are among the top eight in passer rating in NFL history. Seven of those eight are still active. ... Evans is the only player in NFL history to begin a career with eight consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving. He had 14 TD receptions last year, second in the league to Cooper Kupp’s 16. ... Godwin had 98 catches for 1,103 yards before suffering a season-ending knee injury last December. He’s practicing — and ahead of schedule in his rehab from surgery — however coach Todd Bowles has yet to make an announcement on his status for Sunday night. ... The Bucs had the third-best run defense in the NFL in 2021 after leading the league the previous two seasons. ... OLB Shaquil Barrett had 10 sacks last season, including one of Prescott. He has 37 1/2 since 2019, fourth in the NFL. ... Coach Mike McCarthy is 0-2 in Dallas openers after going 9-4 in Green Bay. Dave Campo (2000-02) is the only Dallas coach to lose his first three openers. Campo didn’t get a fourth opener. ... Prescott has completed 79% of his passes (94 of 119) in three games against the Buccaneers. It’s the highest percentage for a quarterback with a minimum of 100 attempts against a single opponent in NFL history. ... RB Ezekiel Elliott has just one 100-yard game in six openers (104 in 19-3 win over New York Giants in 2017). The two-time rushing champ was held to 33 yards on 11 carries against the Bucs last year. ... Lamb had 153 catches in his first two seasons, the most in club history. He’s the first Dallas receiver with at least 1,000 scrimmage yards each of his first two seasons. ... RG Zack Martin is the only active lineman with more Pro Bowls (seven) than holding penalties (five). Martin also has been selected as an All-Pro five times in his eight seasons. ... LB Micah Parsons was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after leading first-year players with 13 sacks. It was the league’s third-best rookie sacks total since the stat became official in 1982. ... Diggs’ 11 interceptions were the most in the NFL since Everson Walls set the Dallas record with 11 as a rookie in 1981.
FANTASY TIP: The teams combined for 782 yards passing and seven touchdowns compared to 112 yards rushing with no scores in last season’s opener. There were 11 pass plays of at least 20 yards and only two runs of more than 10 yards, one of which was on a desperation final play after the go-ahead field goal. The safe play is to stick with quarterbacks and receivers from these rosters.
INDIANAPOLIS (9-8) at HOUSTON (4-13)
WHERE: NRG Stadium, Houston
WHEN: noon Sunday, TV: CBS
OPENING LINE: Colts by 7½, according to FanDuel SportsBook.
SERIES RECORD: Colts lead 31-9.
LAST MEETING: Colts beat Texans 31-0 on Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston.
COLTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (16), RUSH (2), PASS (26), SCORING (9).
COLTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (16), RUSH (10), PASS (19), SCORING (9).
TEXANS OFFENSE: OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (28), SCORING (30).
TEXANS DEFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (31), PASS (23), SCORING (27).
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Colts plus-14; Texans plus-3.
COLTS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Michael Pittman Jr. Yes, Matt Ryan makes his Colts debut Sunday and the NFL’s defending rushing champ Jonathan Taylor will get his first carries since sitting out the preseason. But in a young, inexperienced receiving group, Ryan will look early and often to his most experienced and top playmaker.
TEXANS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Dameon Pierce. The rookie fourth-round pick from Florida used an outstanding camp to climb the depth chart and will start Sunday. The hard-running Pierce was so impressive in the preseason that the Texans cut veteran Marlon Mack, who entered camp as the presumed starter. Pierce joined the Texans after a four-year career with the Gators where he had 1,806 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns.
KEY MATCHUP: Ryan vs. Houston’s revamped secondary. Ryan joins the Colts after a 14-year career in Atlanta where he was a four-time Pro Bowler and the 2016 MVP. Sunday he’ll test a new-look Texans secondary that will feature two rookie starters. Third overall pick Derek Stingley will start at cornerback and second-round selection Jalen Pitre is starting at one of the safety positions. Stingley is expected to have no restrictions in the opener after coming along slowly in camp while recovering from foot surgery that limited him to just three games last season.
KEY INJURIES: The big question surrounds three-time All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard, who was cleared to practice for the first time last week. Colts coach Frank Reich hasn’t said how much he’ll play, if he’ll be on a pitch count — or even if he’ll play — Sunday. ... Colts DE Kwity Paye missed the preseason finale after hurting his left knee in practice, but coaches remain confident he will be on the field for the opener. ... Colts S Julian Blackmon is expected to start after finishing last season on injured reserve (torn Achilles tendon). ... P Matt Haack will make his Colts debut in place of Rigoberto Sanchez, who tore an Achilles tendon in training camp. ... Houston OG Kenyon Green, the 15th overall pick in the draft, is expected to be ready for the opener after missing significant time in camp with a knee injury and a concussion.
SERIES NOTES: Indy opened the series by winning nine straight and now has won four in a row. The Colts also have won seven of the past eight against the Texans. ... The Colts own 12 of the 13 series sweeps. ... WR T.Y. Hilton who posted some of his best games against Houston is not on Indy’s roster for the first time since 2012. ... Former Texans WR Keke Coutee, of Lufkin, is on Indy’s practice squad.
STATS AND STUFF: Lovie Smith, who helped lead Big Sandy to three state championships in the 1970s, mades his debut as head coach of the Texans. ... The Colts have lost eight straight season openers and 11 of their past 12 overall. ... Ryan needs 265 yards passing to become the eighth player in league history with 60,000 yards. If he does it in career game No. 223, he would be the second-fastest to achieve the feat. Drew Brees did it in 215 games. ... Taylor needs 20 yards rushing to become the second-fastest player in franchise history with 3,000 career yards. Edgerrin James achieved the feat in 30 games while Taylor is expected to play in his 33rd. Taylor had 14 carries for 145 yards against Houston in October. ... Last season, Indy and Dallas shared the league lead in turnover differential (plus-14) and the Colts scored a league-best 122 points off turnovers. ... Houston won its opener against Jacksonville last season before dropping the next eight games. ... The Texans have finished with just four wins in each of the past two seasons after winning the AFC South the two seasons before that. ... WR Brandin Cooks led the Texans last season with a career-high 90 receptions for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns. He joins Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans as the only players to have at least 1,000 yards receiving and five TD receptions in six of the past seven seasons. ... QB Davis Mills returns after starting 11 games as a rookie in 2021. He had 2,664 yards passing with 16 touchdowns. ... LB Kamu Grugier-Hill led Houston with a career-high 106 tackles, including 13 for losses last season. ... LB Christian Kirksey had 93 tackles and his eight passes defended were tied for second most among linebackers in the NFL last season. ... DE Jonathan Greenard led the Texans with a career-high eight sacks in 2021. ... DE Mario Addison makes his Houston debut after finishing with seven sacks for the Bills last year.
FANTASY TIP: Pierce could be a good pickup as the Texans are expected to go to him early and often as they attempt to improve a running game that was the worst in the NFL last season.
KANSAS CITY (14-6) at ARIZONA (11-7)
WHERE: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
WHEN: 3:25 p.m. Sunday, TV: CBS
OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 5½, according to FanDuel SportsBook.
AGAINST THE SPREAD: Arizona 10-8 (2021); Kansas City 10-10 (2021).
SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 9-3-1.
LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Cardinals 26-14 on Nov. 11, 2018, in Kansas City.
CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL (3), RUSH (16), PASS (4), SCORING (4).
CHIEFS DEFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (21), PASS (27), SCORING (8).
CARDINALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (8), RUSH (10), PASS (10), SCORING (11).
CARDINALS DEFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (20), PASS (7), SCORING (T11).
CHIEFS PLAYER TO WATCH: DE George Karlaftis got after quarterbacks throughout the preseason, raising hopes that the first-round pick can help a defense that ranked 29th in sacks last season. Karlaftis has impressed Chiefs coach Andy Reid and the rest of his staff with his relentless energy, though the key now is to point it in the right direction.
CARDINALS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Marquise Brown. The Cardinals traded for Kyler Murray’s former college teammate during the offseason, hoping the chemistry will continue in the NFL. Brown was a 1,000-yard receiver for the Ravens last season. He should get plenty of targets, especially early in the year when DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for the season’s first six games.
KEY MATCHUP: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Whitehouse native and former Texas Tech QB, could have some juicy targets in Week 1 considering the Cardinals are thin at cornerback. The Cardinals also have an unproven pass rush since star LB Chandler Jones left for Las Vegas in the offseason.
KEY INJURIES: Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton burned his feet in a cooking accident at home and is out. ... Backup QB Colt McCoy was placed on IR with a strained calf. ... LB Markus Golden (toe) didn’t practice Wednesday. ... DL J.J. Watt (calf) didn’t practice on Wednesday and also dealt with COVID-19 earlier in the preseason. ... Chiefs TE Blake Bell (hip) was placed on injured reserve this week.
SERIES NOTES: Kansas City has a big advantage in the series, but that gap gets smaller when the game’s not at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs have a 5-0 record at Arrowhead, but just a 4-3-1 mark in other games against the Cardinals.
STATS AND STUFF: It’s the first regular-season meeting between Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury and Mahomes. Mahomes played three seasons at Texas Tech from 2014 to 2016 while Kingsbury was head coach. ... Murray will be playing his first game in the NFL with former college teammate Marquise Brown, a receiver who was added in a trade with the Ravens during the draft. Brown should have a large role, particularly early in the season with Hopkins out. ... Former Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill will become the 19th member of the Cardinals Ring of Honor when he is honored on Sunday. Bidwill died in 2019. ... The Cardinals finished with an 11-6 record last year and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015. ... The Chiefs aim to host the AFC title game for the fifth straight season. They have won the West the past six years. ... Kansas City is going for its fifth straight season of at least 12 wins. ... The Cardinals, who were then in St. Louis, were the first team to play at Arrowhead Stadium in a 1972 preseason game. ... Reid is 8-1 in openers in Kansas City, including 5-0 on the road. ... Reid is entering his 10th season in Kansas City, becoming the first coach in the Super Bowl era with that many seasons with two franchises. He spent 14 years with the Eagles. ... Mahomes needs 7 yards passing to reach 19,000 for his career. He would be the fastest to the mark in NFL history (64 games). ... Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has 29 games of 100 yards receiving. He needs three more to match Rob Gronkowski for most by a tight end in league history. ... Kelce has a streak of 127 consecutive games with a catch, the second-longest streak in franchise history. Tony Gonzalez holds the record with 131.
FANTASY TIP: Arizona’s defense emerged as a solid play last season under DC Vance Joseph, but there might be some regression due. The team is thin at corner and is trying to figure out its edge rush situation after losing Jones to the Raiders. Steer clear for now, particularly against the Chiefs.