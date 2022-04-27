Young Audiences of Northeast Texas on Tuesday night celebrated its 11th annual Arts in Education awards ceremony which awarded local fine arts educators making a difference.
The nonprofit represents 17 counties in Region 7 and has been serving local schools since 1997. Young Audiences aims to provide students with enriching arts experiences through assembly performances, classroom workshops, and residencies, which are all led by the professional teaching artists that make up the roster of the nonprofit.
During a ceremony hosted at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler, attendees and nominated educators were filled with waves of emotions as each recipient was introduced and highlighted with a video of students and other staff honoring them.
This year's recipients were educators at Tyler ISD’s Ramey Elementary, Caldwell Arts Academy, Three Lakes Middle School, Tyler High School and Diboll ISD’s Diboll High School.
After nominations came in, finalists were selected by a panel of local arts professionals and community leaders. Recipients of the awards walked away with a cash prize and certificate for arts programming in their school.
2022 awards received included:
- The Rising Star award to LePatrick Thomas, music teacher at Tyler ISD’s Ramey Elementary
- The Distinguished Service to the Profession award to Larry Wade Jr., director of bands for the big blue band at Tyler ISD’s Tyler High School
- The Arts Teaching Excellence for elementary school campus to Jennifer Vaugh, visual art specialist at Tyler ISD’s Caldwell Arts Academy
- The Arts Teaching Excellence for middle school campus to Brian Persinger, head band director at Tyler ISD’s Three Lakes Middle School
- The Arts Teaching Excellence for high school campus to Todd Dock, director of bands at Diboll ISD
- The Kay Arms Lifetime Achievement award to Phil Rumbley, Instrumental instructor at Tyler ISD’s Caldwell Arts Academy
According to Susan McKinney, communications director of Young Audiences, the yearly awards provide recognition local educators deserve, especially teachers of the arts who are sometimes "overlooked," she said.
McKinney also mentioned the importance of students being exposed to fine arts education.
“There’s lots and lots of research that children who are exposed to fine arts are five times less likely to drop out of school, twice as likely to go to college; there’s less disciplinary referrals, it teaches soft skills, community engagement, communication skills and skills that are critical to be a successful adult,” she said.
As a 501c3 nonprofit, McKinney said Young Audiences is completely run on donations and funding from the community and grants.
“We depend on donations in order to provide these arts programs for schools,” she said.
To donate or for more information, visit https://yanetexas.org.