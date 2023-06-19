Learning about artists such as Piet Mondrian and Bridget Riley, local youths are getting first-class education in the world of arts at UT Tyler’s Art Camp.
“We've been doing this for a few years now and our goal is to bring the kids in, let them have a lot of fun just making some art,” said Alicia Quijano, studio technician and an adjunct professor at UT Tyler, as well as the camp director. “From an educational standpoint, we also tried to focus on a series of artists throughout the week.”
This year’s camp title is 'A Splash of Color,' so the campers and counselors have been working through some general color theory incorporated.
“A lot of our artists do use color as a big component in their work,” Quijano said.
The overall objective is to give the young artists hands-on experience with some different art opportunities.
“We're not so focused on them making necessarily the best art piece they can make, but we want them to have fun and we want them to learn a little bit about some important artists throughout our history as well,” said Quijano. “So, we want to balance the hands-on interactive messy side of art.”
The art camps can have anywhere from 15 to 20 students, depending on the age group.
“We like to keep the younger camper group just a little bit smaller so that we can go through their projects in a pace that's good for them and they might need a little bit more assistance from the staff,” said Merrie Wright, professor and department chair of Art and Art History at the UT Tyler.
At UT Tyler’s art camp, the students get to visit many of the different studio areas, interact with some, the equipment used in the studios, explore a lot of different art materials and processes and get a real sense of working in a studio and incorporating fun readings and games and activities related to art. A lot of which are taught by the students of UT Tyler, both undergraduates and graduates.
“This is such a great experience for them as they're finishing up their degrees and getting ready to go out there into the professional world,” Wright said.
At the end of the camp, there will be an art exhibition for the parents and families of the students’ projects, which they will be able to take home.
“It’s been a lot of fun, I’ve really enjoyed it,” said Emma Mitchell, 11. “I was here last year and it was such a great experience.”
Emma said she would like to be a designer when she grows up.
“I love to do sketches and stuff," she said.
For 10-year-old Colin McBain, getting to make new friends and learn about different art concepts was something he enjoyed.
“There were a lot of parts of the camp that I liked and liked learning about, so I don’t know if I have a favorite part,” he said. “But overall it’s been a great experience.”
“I do want to express my appreciation and thanks for the camp staff, our department staff, Alicia, our studio tech; Michelle Taff, our gallery coordinator and our administrative assistant Andrea Simmons do a lot of work to help organize and prepare for the camps,” Wright said. “We are also just so thankful that we have UT Tyler students, both undergrad and graduate students who serve as camp assistants every year and they are just so wonderful. They're so great with kids.”