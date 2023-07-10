Writers and authors of all levels will gather for the 18th Annual East Texas Writers Guild Summer Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Tyler Junior College West Campus.
Keynote speakers include Maya Golden Bethany on How to Stand Out in the Stacks: Book Marketing on a Budget; Brad Maule, The Stranger in Your Screenplay; Jodi Thompson, Terrible Advice: Tackled; and Renee' La Viness, Editing: Less Equals More.
The day will include lunch, door prizes and time to mingle and meet other wordsmiths.
The fee for non-members is $75. Members' cost is $65, students' $25.
People can register or get more information at https://etwritersguild.org. People can ask specific questions by emailing slpinkerton@gmail.com.