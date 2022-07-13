In his 100 years, Archie Thomas has definitely lived a life worth talking about.
A large crowd of people gathered to celebrate his birthday Wednesday at the Watkins-Logan Texas Veteran Home in Tyler.
Thomas, who said he didn't expect any big presents for his birthday, was presented with a resolution in his honor by Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), along with a Texas flag flown over the state capitol.
He also received around 800 letters from across the country from veterans and veteran organizations congratulating him for the milestone.
“I have a lot to be thankful for,” Thomas said after being presented with his awards. “I have no words that can adequately express my gratitude towards everyone who has contributed to this.”
A veteran’s life can be full of obstacles. Wars and deaths are some of the things those who serve the nation are exposed to once they make the decision to put pen to paper and enroll in the service. Thomas battled many challenges during his time in the Army.
Thomas’ story with the military began in 1942 when he made one of the biggest decisions of his life, to enlist in the Army Corps as a gunner on a B52 aircraft.
He would go on to serve as a waste gunner, radio operator, crew photographer, member of the United States Eight Air Force 44th bombardment group and the 67th Bomb Squadron during his three years in the military.
“There’s aging men and women who served in World War II, so when we have the chance to honor them we do it,” Hughes said.
Soon after enlisting, Thomas was deployed to Germany for WWII where his life would change forever.
Thomas and his 10-man crew were flying over enemy territory when they were shot by German soldiers. With the plane in critical condition, Thomas was forced to jump out of the aircraft about 500 feet above the ground.
He was the only survivor of that 10-man crew.
“Part of the reason why I’m here is because of my crew members, so I’m here to recognize them as well,” Thomas said during his birthday celebration.
Soon after, he was captured by enemies and forced to walk long distances without eating and not knowing when he would be sent back to the United States.
Thomas remained in Austria as a prisoner of war for 13 months before returning to the U.S. He was discharged from the Army Air Corps in 1945.
He was also recently honored with a prisoner of war medal and a Purple Heart.
“I’ve never worn the uniform but I can say I have enjoyed the richest bounty of the American dream,” Hughes said. “ If we think about our system of government and all the liberties we have are because of what men like him did during his years in service.”
District 5 state Rep. Cole Hefner said the state will keep doing these types of events whenever they can to honor those to whom honor is due.
“For me it is a blessing and honor to be able to get to know and meet a gentleman of this stature,” Hefner said. “We want to help bring a spotlight to these folks that have done so much for our country.”
After his time in the military, Thomas worked for North American Aviation for 32 years.
He currently lives at the Watkins-Logan Texas Veteran home where he enjoys sitting on the front porch, talking to visitors, playing the organ and singing patriotic songs.