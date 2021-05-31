A World War II Navy veteran who survived his ship being bombed was among those who gathered at the Homestead gated community flagpole Monday morning to honor those who died serving the United States for Memorial Day.
World War II Navy veteran Rudy Ardis, who served from 1945 to 1947, had to survive for 24 hours before he was rescued. Ardis said he saw his time serving the country as his civic duty.
“It kind of breaks you down a little bit because it’s been so long ago, for me anyway, so you don’t think much about it at the time because you’re just doing what everyone else is doing, but it’s good,” Ardis said.
He said the hardest part about serving his country was when a ship went down when he was on board. It took 24 hours before the British Coastguard could pick them up. They had been in the North Atlantic when a floating mine blew the ship up.
Ardis said he wasn’t sure if everyone survived, but he remembers he didn’t see certain people there anymore. They were then sent to England.
“We were there about three or four months before they brought us all home,” Ardis said.
For Ardis, Memorial Day is a day for remembrance.
“It’s nice that everybody remembers. Things like this, it’s nice for people to signal you out, people you don’t even know come up and shake your hand. It’s real nice. You don’t expect it. It just shocks me every time somebody does it,” he said.
The small ceremony was full of patriotic spirit, from those wearing red, white and blue, to those singing the national anthem. Veterans from World War II to the Vietnam War were in attendance.
The ceremony began when C.R. Futrell presented the flag of the United States to the nine veterans who were present. Futrell is a resident of Homestead and normally tends to the flagpole since it was installed three years ago. He said a Memorial Day celebration is held at the flagpole every year.
“I’m very proud to do that. I’m very proud of our country,” Futrell said.
Although he is not a veteran himself, Futrell said he admires veterans for their service.
After the flag presentation, veterans placed the new flag on the flagpole and raised it at half mast.