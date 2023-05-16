Cool temperatures and a nice crowd greeted the Tyler Lions as new football coach Rashaun Woods conducted his first Blue & White Game on Tuesday at the THS Field.
Woods, the former All-America wide receiver at Oklahoma State University, said he was pleased with the spring drills, but there is much more work to do.
"The biggest thing for us — there is talent on the team," Woods said. "We have guys that can play. We have guys who've got numerous (college) offers. We've got to make sure we execute and do things right."
There were nice plays during the scrimmage, but there were a few miscues.
"Some of the mistakes we have had on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side have got to be corrected if we are going to compete, quite frankly, against teams that have a lot of comparable talent," Woods said. "Our focus is going to be on discipline and accountability side of it and executing. If we do those things — these guys are gifted and will be exciting to watch."
First, the Lions competed in 7-on-7 and one-on-one drills. Then it was the No. 1 offense against the No. 1 defense, followed by the No. 2 offense against the No. 2 defense. Each played two quarters.
All three quarterbacks vying for first team — JaBralyn Williams, Nicholas Collins and Caden Granberry — saw snaps.
The defense started strong with Braylon Ford picking off a pass and Daquevion Sellers recovering a fumble.
On the third series, QB Williams made a tough run for a first down.
Then it was time for the second team with Granberry hitting TD passes to Ja'Kyrie Johnson (21 yards) and Ashton Arriaga (9).
The ones followed as Marquette Martin made a nifty over-the-shoulder catch on a pass from Collins for 36 yards. Ladarius Franklin kept driving and scored from the 4-yard line.
Later Granberry hit SirDarius Alexander for 40 yards and a TD as Alexander. On the next possession, Granberry connected with the speedy Johnson who went 30 yards to the 10.
After a 9-yard run by Granberry to the 1 (stopped by William Dail), the Lions scored again.
Also, Granberry hit Ken'Trevyon Quinisey for 36-yard TD. The Lions had hard runs by Arriaga and Jamichael Cooper-Washington.
First-team defenders included defensive ends Jace Sanford and Julian Dews with Trusten Mallard-Foreman in the middle. Linebackers were Aiden Keyes, D'Canaan Sueing, Daquevion Sellers and D'Crystian Sueing.
The defensive backs were Amarion Spencer-Hood, Ford, Zach Williams and Jeremiah Taylor.
The offensive line at times included center Adrian Crispin, Kabren Edwards, Joseph Young, Michael Cooper, Javian Harper and Riley Davis.
Receivers include Derrick McFall, Martin, La'Zaydrian Hinton and Davion Sirles.
Running backs were Arriaga, Keondré Powers, Cooper-Washington and Franklin.
McFall, the Lions four-star recruit, made two terrific catches but both were ruled out of bounds.
McFall, who was sporting a small Alabama sticker on the front of his helmet, did not address his college choice. He put his finger to his lips in a sshh motion and smiled saying "have a good summer."
Fall workouts are scheduled to begin Aug. 7.
Lions fans can renew their season tickets now through June 11. Ticket relocation is from June 12 to July 12 and July 17 to Aug. 17. Go to athletics.tylerisd.org.
Tyler scrimmages Terrell on Aug. 18 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Lions’ home opener is Aug. 25 against Marshall in Tyler.