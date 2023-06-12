About six years ago, when Gov. Gregg Abbott established Women's Veterans Day in Texas, keynote speaker Sgt. Anna Baker visited Tyler with the Texas Veterans Commission.
"I believe we probably had 10 people at that Women Veterans Day event," Baker said. "I did not know what to expect when I got here, but I am excited to see this community coming together to recognize women veterans."
Tyler resident Jessilyn Taylor led a group of more than 80 civilians, youth cadets and men and women veterans in a pleasant-sounding rendition of the National Anthem at CampV's fifth annual Women Veterans Day Celebration on Friday.
The Quilters Guild of East Texas partnered with the Quilts of Valor Foundation to provide patriotic-themed quilts to veterans. The Quilts of Valor Foundation's mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing with their quilts.
Pat Graham, Quilt Guild of East Texas Quilt of Valor Coordinator, presented City of Tyler Councilmember Major Shirley McKellar and U.S. Army Specialist JoAnna Allen with a quilt of valor at the celebration.
"Valor comes from the very best in the human heart. It comes from the generosity of the soul, nobility of spirit, and love of the community and country," Graham said. "That is what we celebrate and honor with a quilt of valor. The quilt says unequivocally, 'Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.'"
June 12, Women's Veterans Day, is a time to get the veterans together, said Yvonne Munn, CampV's Women Center Chair.
"This year's theme is 'together is where we're meant to be,'" Munn said.
Women Veterans Day commemorates the day President Harry Truman signed the Women's Armed Services Integration Act in 1948. The bill enabled women to serve as permanent, regular members of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Before 1948, women could enlist as volunteers in clerical positions or work as nurses and in special temporary units such as the Women's Army Corps, which gave women full army status during World War II.
Baker shared the history of women who served in the military as far back as the 1700s.
"When I joined the Air Force in 1980, I knew nothing of this history about women veterans," Baker said. "It is important that we know the depth and breadth of women's military service if we are to be prepared to care for them as veterans, a status that they, we, earned."
Women have a rich history in the armed forces, but it needs to be more well known by people.
Deborah Sampson disguised herself as a man and joined the Patriot forces. She was the only woman to earn a full military pension for participation in the Revolutionary Army.
Cuban-born immigrant Loreta Janeta Velazquez disguised herself as a man, taking the name Harry T. Buford when Texas seceded from the Union in 1861.
Despite the prohibition against women serving in the military, former slave Cathay Williams enlisted in the U.S. Regular Army under the false name of "William Cathay" on Nov. 15, 1866.
"In World War I, 33,000 women served as nurses, and more than 400 of them died in the line of duty," Baker said. "During World War II, 60,000 nurses served in the Army and 14,000 in the Navy; 67 Army nurses and more than a dozen Navy nurses were captured and held as prisoners of war by the Japanese. Sixteen servicewomen were killed in action."
Elizabeth Barrett became the first woman to hold a command in a combat zone during the Vietnam War. Though it should be noted women were still legally considered non-combat service members. In 2016 the Department of Defense opened all combat jobs to women.
"When I separated from the United States Air Force in July 1984, there were no transition programs for veterans, and as a woman, there was even less acknowledgment of our veteran's status," Baker said. "We have the right to be called veterans, and it is up to each of us to share our history with others to tell our story and to educate women about the benefits they earned."