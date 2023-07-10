BULLARD — San Antonio golfer Emma McMyler goes for her third consecutive championship when the 102nd Women’s Texas Amateur golf tournament is played this week at Eagle’s Bluff Country Club.
This will be the third Texas Golf Association women’s major conducted at Eagle’s Bluff Country Club. The club previously hosted the 81st Women’s Texas Amateur in 2002, won by Stephanie Godare of Conroe, and, more recently, the inaugural Women’s Stroke Play Championship in 2015, won by Kaitlyn Papp.
The Women’s Texas Am features 88 golfers, which includes the state’s most accomplished juniors, collegians, mid-amateurs and seniors.
The championship format is 18 holes of stroke play qualifying on Tuesday with the low 32 scores advancing to the Championship match play bracket. The remaining players are seeded into additional match play flights. First- and second-round Championship matches will be played Wednesday; quarterfinals and semifinals on Thursday; and the final on Friday. All matches are 18 holes.
Included in this year’s field is last year’s runner up Remington Isaac of Kansas State University. Isaac, of Montgomery, fell to McMyler in the championship match last summer at the Golf Club of Houston (Tournament course) in Houston.
Six-time champion Mina Hardin of Fort Worth will also look to hoist the Spring Lake Cup once again as she tees it up at Eagle’s Bluff. Hardin last won in 2006 when the tourney was held at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. She also won in 1996 at WBCC.
Hardin also won in 1997, 1999 and 2000.
Among the other notable players who will be in this year’s starting field are several top finishers from the TGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship back in June — Texas A&M sophomore Mia Nixon of Martin’s Mill, Shyla Brown of McKinney, Arlington’s Madison Le, Elina Sinz of Katy, and Dallas’ Alise Knudson.
Tyler’s Wanda Sowell Hendrix won back-to-back titles in 1972 (River Plantation Golf Club, Conroe) and 1973 (Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth).
The first Texas Women’s Amateur was held in 1916 at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth. Edna Lapham of San Antonio.
Lapham won the first five from 1916-17 and 1919-21. The tourney was not held in 1918 due to World War I. She also won in 1923 and 1928, earning seven titles.
Willow Brook also hosted in 1967 with Mary Ann Morrison of Houston winning.
Morrison won four straight from 1966-69. She has won a record nine times, also in 1961-62, 1971, 1977 and 1981.
Toni Wiesner, of Fort Worth, has captured the title five times (1985, 1988-89, 1993, 2003).
Some of the other notable champions were Aniela Gorczyca of Fort Worth (1933-34, 1940), Mildred “Babe” Didrikson of Beaumont (1935), Betty Jameson of San Antonio (1936-39), Betsy Rawls of Austin (1949-50), Sandra Haynie of Fort Worth (1959-60), Sandra Palmer of Fort Worth (1963), Nancy Hager Hale of Dallas (1974), Robin Burke of Houston (1990-91) and Stacy Dennis of Huntsville (2004, 2009).