The Women’s Fund of Smith County awarded seven grants to seven local nonprofit agencies during its 2023 Grants Announcement Event at Hollytree Country Club on Thursday evening.
“We celebrate the heart of our mission, and the power of a simple idea -- that together, our individual gifts can make a big, collective impact," said Zoe Lawhorn, President of the Women’s Fund of Smith County.
Since its founding in 2007, the collective giving circle has awarded over $2.9 million in grants to nonprofits in Smith County. On Thursday night, the group granted a total of $369,320 to the seven nonprofits.
“As members of the Women’s Fund, we are committed to working together in order to transform our community by supporting programs that enrich the lives of women and children in Smith County,” said Lawhorn.
Over 350 women benefit from education on community issues and best practices in philanthropy and participate in the annual grants process.
“The grant-making process is the heart and primary focus of our organization,” said Deborah Race, 2023 WFSC board chair. “Each member has a voice through her giving and her vote for the grants we award each year.”
Inside the country club’s dining room, where it was standing room only, a representative from each of the nonprofits gave heartfelt speeches, explained how the grants will impact their organizations and expressed profound gratitude toward the Women’s Fund of Smith County for their generosity.
The evening’s presentation kicked off with a grant award of $60,000 to Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County.
This grant will be used for training tables and chairs to furnish a variety of meeting spades in CAC’s new facility, allowing the organization to launch new groups and expand what is currently offered.
“I know tables and chairs aren’t very exciting,” said Terri Smith, executive director of CAC, “but they will serve a purpose. Those tables and chairs will be used for children to heal, for educators to have a place to learn about how to help those with trauma.”
New groups will include a new investigative/intervention group for those identified as at-risk for trafficking; therapy support for parents and children; trauma-informed schools; summer programs for educators and multidisciplinary team case coordination.
The next grant award was presented to East Texas Food Bank in the amount of $60,000 to support the food bank’s Tyler Resource Center, a multi-service food pantry that will be located at ETFB’s distribution center in Tyler.
“No one, especially families and families with children should have to go hungry,” said Tim Butler, Food Bank’s Chief Impact Officer. “This grant will go a long way.”
The third grant was awarded to the East Texas Symphony Orchestra in the amount of $35,000.
“These wonderful organizations before us,” said Robin Hampton, Executive Director of the ETSO, “have the ability to feed a child and meet their physical needs but we can feed their soul. We want to give kids a place to belong.”
The funds will be used to empower more than 3,500 Smith County students, including 4th and 5th graders in Tyler ISD by providing students with music education.
Camp V received the next grant of $54,320 to enable the construction of a new patio.
With a new patio, Camp V will transform the space behind the Women Veterans Service Center into an attractive and functional gathering space, in the hopes of providing social, educational and support gatherings to assess the needs and serve the growing number of women veterans and families in East Texas.
The large patio will provide comfortable seating, an outdoor kitchen and a children’s play area.
“We are so grateful for this grant,” said Susan Campbell, co-founder and chair of Camp V. “Our 20-acre place is a place of connection of families of our women veterans… a connection that is everything.”
In their first Women’s Fund grant, the Fostering Collective received an amount of $50,000 to be used for a family resource center makeover.
“We are going to help so many kids with this grant,” said Justin Hayes, executive director of Fostering Collective. “So many kids who are orphans feel like a burden, they feel… invisible. Even the ones who age out, who have no resources, still feel like a burden.”
This will help the organization expand on supportive service for foster/adoptive families by creating a Sensory Room, Resource Room and an upgraded Collective Closet with the essentials families need to care for foster children.
This project allows for a full-time staff member to provide support and referral services for foster and adoptive families.
“We built an idea to build a community,” Hayes said. “To help kids survive and thrive, to feel safe and loved.”
To purchase new equipment and refresh existing property, a grant of $60,000 was awarded to PATH - People Attempting to Help - to support its community playground project.
PATH Community Homes owns 52 properties that are the foundation of its Transitional Housing Program.
Several of the properties surround an open space that was developed into a playground for the neighborhood nearly 15 years ago.
With the grant, PATH will purchase new equipment and refresh the existing playground by building a new one.
“We are not the heroes here,” said Andrea Wilson-Lobaugh, executive director of PATH. “It’s all the moms who are doing what they can to try and provide for their kids.”
The final award, of $50,000, was granted to another first-time grant recipient, Starbrite Therapeutic Equestrian Center.
“The impact that Women’s Fund has on this community is… incalculable,” said Tom Perkins, board member for Starbrite. “What we do is so important to the community’s veterans and we are so grateful for this opportunity to continue in doing what we do.”
The grant will enable the organization to hire an additional full-time Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor to service the organization’s wait list of eligible participants.
“We are so proud of these nonprofits and their abilities to make the community a better place. They all make a difference," Lawhorn said.