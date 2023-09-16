Women in Tyler donated funds to two nonprofit organizations on Thursday at the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce.

Each year after their luncheon in March, Women in Tyler donate part of their proceeds to the Women's Fund of Smith County and one other nonprofit that had made significant impact to the community. This year, Women in Tyler selected Young Girls with a Purpose as the second nonprofit recipient.

“Women in Tyler has been very generous to us over the years and we are extremely grateful that they are thinking about us and thinking about our organization,” said Debbie Broughton, director and founder of Young Girls with a Purpose.

Young Girls with a Purpose is an organization that focuses on character development and the reinforcement of positive self-image and self-esteem.

“We’ve been doing this for over 20 years,” Broughton said. “We have a very successful rate of young girls who have come through our organization and are inspired and motivated to just be all they can be.”

According to Broughton, the program has seen girls become doctors and teachers.

“We have so many great achievements,” she said. “We’re so grateful for the donation and we’re excited for the future of our organization.”

Zoe Lawhorn, president of the Women’s Fund of Smith County, shares the sentiments of the generosity.

“It’s really meaningful to us because Women in Tyler was instrumental in the beginning of the Women's Fund,” she said. “They were one of the original parties that started it and we’re just so honored to still be in their circle of support and influence.”

Women in Tyler gave the first $25,000 to help start the Women’s Fund, which has since given $2.3 million to nonprofits throughout East Texas.

“We almost feel like we’re sisters in this group together,” Lawhorn said. “So much of our values are the same and we’re grateful for what they do.”

Each nonprofit organization received $500, and Broughton plans to use the donations to go toward membership drives, as well as memorabilia to go in packages.

“We are getting ready to start our fall and spring memberships so this will definitely help us,” Broughton said.

For Women’s Fund, Lawhorn said the donations will go toward their grant pool.

“We will ultimately use these funds to support other Smith County nonprofits through our grants process,” she said. “We’re so grateful for the Women in Tyler for the impact they have on our giving circle.”

“It’s just so exciting to be able to support everyone who has been supporting everyone else in the community,” said Terri Sumpter, one of co-chairs for Women in Tyler. “We don’t have big pockets so it’s nice to be able to give back to our peers.”

The Women in Tyler’s annual luncheon is not meant to serve as a fundraiser but any excess funds that are raised will go to the Women’s Fund of Smith County and a nonprofit that specifically caters to women and/or children.

As a way to celebrate Women’s History Month in March, Women in Tyler was formed 24 years ago to honor women in Tyler who had contributed to the quality of life in the community.

This year's luncheon is set for March 21. The committee is currently accepting nominations for women in the community who are "Making Connections." The nominees will be announced in January and celebrated at the luncheon in March. Nominations may be sent to womenintyler@gmail.com or to Women In Tyler (WIT) P.O. Box 1432, Tyler, TX 75710. All nominations will need to be submitted by Sept. 22.