Mayor Don Warren proclaimed March 18 Women in Tyler Day at a luncheon hosted by The Women in Tyler Committee at the Tyler Rose Garden on Thursday morning to honor seven women who “turned the tables.”
“This is to remember throughout the year, the many voices and stories of courageous women who have made our nation strong,” Warren said at the luncheon.
The event was especially memorable for the women involved and those honored due to last year’s luncheon being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was postponed until this year and it was finally held to celebrate Women’s History Month in East Texas.
After the declaration of Women in Tyler Day, those invited to the luncheon participated in a raffle in which people won door prizes which were donated by local businesses, including Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa, Hawaiian Nail Bar, McAlister’s Deli, Republic Icehouse and Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital.
Following the raffle, former Tyler Mayor Barbara Bass spoke about each of the honorees and told their story, from childhood experiences that shaped them into who they are today, to mentioning what they’ve achieved in the Tyler area.
Each of the women honored sat at the front of the podium where Bass gave her speech and stood to be recognized when Bass finished telling their story.
After being recognized, each of the women received a bag with gifts from the Women in Tyler Committee. Seven women in total were honored at the luncheon, but two were unable to attend. Honorees included Laura Cano, Daye Collins, Cheryl Garmon, Yaziri Orrostieta, Kristina Ross and Carol Swanson.
For the first time ever, the Judith K. Guthrie Legacy of Service Award was presented at the luncheon and will be a tradition the committee will carry on. The first service award was given to Honorary Judge Judith K. Guthrie.
Guthrie was presented with a crown, a bouquet of yellow roses and a pearl necklace from the committee. Every person in attendance stood and applauded Guthrie as she walked to the stage to receive her award.
In her speech, Guthrie thanked people in the audience for supporting women and said that throughout the history of Texas, it had been women who established schools, churches, fed cows and supported their husbands, who worked, too.
“This city would not be what it is without the women of Tyler. Thank you,” Guthrie concluded as she finished her thankful but slightly humorous speech which made the audience giggle and applaud.
The Women in Tyler Committee has been honoring women since 1999.