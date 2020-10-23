A bright pink tour bus, stamped with phrases like “Another great justice,” “She prays. She votes,” and “Women for America,” parked outside 1836 Texas Kitchen on a windy Friday afternoon as a few dozen community members, sporting signs, buttons and T-shirts, rallied to express their support for Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
“What we’re doing here is we’re really just trying to rally conservative women to support the Supreme Court justice nominee,” explained Danielle Buck, Concerned Women for America’s senior director of external relations. “Talk about a role model.”
Barrett, nominated for the vacant seat on the Supreme Court by President Donald Trump on Sept. 26, is an academic, an appeals court judge and a mother of seven. Devout in her Catholicism, Barrett’s legal opinions and remarks on such topics as gay marriage and abortion have made her popular with the conservative right, but have drawn much criticism and opposition from left-leaning individuals.
“We have been watching Judge Amy for a long time,” Buck said. “ … (Ever since) U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein told her ‘The dogma lives loudly within you.’ Well, we want that. We want the dogma to live loudly within us. We believe that as conservative, Christian women it should exude who we are. We should approach life with integrity, with honesty. Our values do impact who we are.”
She and other members of Concerned Women for America said during the event that they’re excited for Barrett to be on the highest court in the land, “because she is a role model for young, conservative women.”
“Young women don’t have to believe the lie that you have to choose between having a family and having a career,” Buck said.
The Women for Amy tour, begun earlier this month in Georgia, has led members of the Concerned Women for America organization across the nation and through battleground states to raise spirits, educate the public and energize Barrett’s supporters ahead of her final confirmation vote.
Stephanie Rivera said the most important mission of the tour is to inform the public of why Barrett is “the best pick” for the Supreme Court.
Tyler’s event saw appearances from leaders like U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert and state Sen. Bryan Hughes, who are both up for re-election on Nov. 3.
