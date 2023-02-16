The Tyler Police Department has identified the pedestrian who was killed Wednesday night in Tyler.
Denise K. Brown, a 60-year-old Tyler resident, was found dead by police at the scene on E. Erwin Street and Loop 323 after the report of a vehicle-pedestrian crash.
Police report a GMC pickup was travelling north on Loop 323 approaching the intersection with E. Erwin Street in the inside lane. The female pedestrian reportedly walked in front of the truck, and the driver was unable to avoid her. There was no indication of impairment on the driver of the GMC.
Brown's family has been notified, and she was taken for an autopsy. The case remains under investigation awaiting those autopsy results.