The Horned Frogs will be hosting with the Longhorns hitting the road as the NCAA Baseball Tournament has its Sweet 16.
It is Super Regional time as 16 teams are fighting for a berth to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
After sweeping through the Arkansas Regional, the TCU Horned Frogs will get to play Indiana State in the the best-of-three Super Regional in Fort Worth.
ISU was scheduled to host, but finding workers for an unexpected third consecutive weekend of tournament baseball and a scheduling conflict with Indiana’s annual Special Olympics Summer Games made it almost impossible. Indiana State and Rose-Hulman, a Division III university in Terre Haute, host nearly 3,000 Special Olympians and in a city with a population of about 59,000, requiring roughly 1,500 volunteers made it difficult to find additional help.
Game 1 is slated for 4 p.m. Friday.
TCU (40-22) rolled through the Fayetteville Regional defeating Arizona (12-4) and the No. 3 National Arkansas twice (20-5 and 12-4). The Horned Frogs head into the Super Regional riding a nine game winning streak and are winners of 17 of their last 19 games.
Indiana State (45-15) swept through the Terre Haute Regional with two come-from-behind wins and a nail biter in the finale. The Sycamores rallied to defeat Wright 6-5 in the opening game before coming back to hand Iowa a 7-4 loss. Indiana State advance to its first-ever Super Regional with an 11-8 win over Iowa.
The Sycamores are as hot as any team in the nation. They've won 37 of 41 and haven't lost to a non-league opponent since March 21. Next up is Big 12 Tourney champ TCU (40-22), which advanced to its eighth Super Regional in school history and its first since 2017.
The Horned Frogs have appeared in five College World Series with Indiana State having made the trip once.
Texans were hoping for an A&M vs. UT matchup in the Super Regionals, but Stanford spoiled the fun when the Cardinal defeated Texas A&M, 7-1, on Monday to win the Stanford Regional.
Top-seeded Stanford (42-17) won its third straight regional and 23rd overall. The Cardinal will be shooting for their 19th College World Series appearance when they square off against Texas in the super-regional opener. Stanford won back-to-back titles in 1987-88 and finished as the runners-up in 2000-01 and 2003.
Texas A&M (38-27), the No. 2 seed, fell short of winning back-to-back regional titles. The Aggies made their seventh CWS appearance last season.
The teams traded home runs in the second inning. Jace LaViolette, who had three the team's seven hits, homered to give Texas A&M the lead. It lasted until Braden Montgomery went deep. It was all Stanford after that.
Nathan Dettmer (1-4) took the loss, yielding four runs on six hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out eight.
Texas will now meet Stanford in the Super Regional in Stanford, California. Game 1 is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2). The Longhorns and Cardinal will meet again on Sunday with the game time to be determined and the Monday finale (if necessary) is still to be determined.
Texas (41-20) swept through the NCAA Coral Gables Regional with wins over Louisiana and Miami to advance to the Super Regional for the third straight year. The Longhorns will be playing in their 13th Super Regional and have a 23-8 record all-time in Super Regional play, with a 6-2 mark away from home.
Stanford (42-17) defeated San Jose State, Cal State Fullerton and Texas A&M to win the Stanford Regional and advance to a fourth-straight Super Regional. The Cardinal were selected as the No. 8 national seed after winning the Pac-12 regular season championship by five games.
Stanford won five elimination games on its way to the 2022 CWS, and the Cardinal won three in regionals this year.
If this super regional goes to a Game 3, Stanford is 11-0 in winner-take-all postseason games played at home.
Texas is seeking its 39th College World Series appearance. The Longhorns have appeared in an NCAA record 38 times with six national titles and six second-place finishes.
Along with TCU vs. Indiana State, the other series that are Friday through Sunday include: No. 15 national seed South Carolina (42-19) at No. 2 Florida (48-15); Duke (38-22) at No. 7 Virginia (48-12); Oral Roberts (49-11) at Oregon (40-20).
Joining the Longhorns and Cardinal in the Saturday through Monday series are: No. 16 Alabama (43-19) at No. 1 Wake Forest (50-10); No. 12 Kentucky (40-19) at No. 5 LSU (46-15); and Tennessee (41-19) at Southern Mississippi (45-18).
The eight winners advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, starting June 16.
---
NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals Glance
All Times CDT
Best of Three: x-if necessary:
SUPER REGIONALS
Host school is Game 1 home team; visiting school is Game 2 home team; coin flip determines Game 3 home team
At David F. Couch Ballpark
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Saturday, June 10: Wake Forest (50-10) vs. Alabama (43-19), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, June 11: Wake Forest vs. Alabama, TBD
x-Monday, June 12: Wake Forest vs. Alabama, TBD
---
At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond
Stanford, Calif.
Saturday, June 10: Stanford (42-17) vs. Texas (41-20), 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sunday, June 11: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD
x-Monday, June 12: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD
---
At Alex Box Stadium
Baton Rouge, La.
Saturday, June 10: LSU (46-15) vs. Kentucky (40-19), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, June 11: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD
x-Monday, June 12: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD
---
At Pete Taylor Park
Hattiesburg, Miss.
Saturday, June 10: Tennessee (41-19) vs. Southern Mississippi (45-18), 2 p.m. (ESPNU)
Sunday, June 11: Tennessee vs. Southern Mississippi, TBD
x-Monday, June 12: Tennessee vs. Southern Mississippi, TBD
---
At Condron Family Ballpark
Gainesville, Fla.
Friday, June 9: Florida (48-15) vs. South Carolina (42-19), 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, June 10: Florida vs. South Carolina, 2 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 11: Florida vs. South Carolina, TBD
---
At Davenport Field at Disharoon Park
Charlottesville, Va.
Friday, June 9: Virginia (48-12) vs. Duke (38-22), 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, June 10: Virginia vs. Duke, 11 a.m.
x-Sunday, June 11: Virginia vs. Duke, TBD
---
At PK Park
Eugene, Ore.
Friday, June 9: Oral Roberts (49-11) vs. Oregon (40-20), 7 p.m. (ESPNU)
Saturday, June 10: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon, 8 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 11: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon, TBD
---
At Lupton Baseball Stadium
Fort Worth
Friday, June 9: Indiana St. (45-15) vs. TCU (40-22), 4 p.m. (ESPNU)
Saturday, June 10: Indiana St. vs. TCU, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)
x-Sunday, June 11: Indiana St. vs. TCU, TBD