As students in Smith County have returned to classes, officials say safety and security on their campuses remains essential.

Recent Texas legislation allows for improved safety measures at schools across the state. House Bill 3 requires school districts to have at least one armed officer at each campus during regular school hours, according to the Texas Tribune. The officer must be a commissioned peace officer from the district’s own police department, a school resource officer from another law enforcement agency or a peace officer hired as a security officer.

Bullard ISD not only hired a new police chief, but it has also added two school resource officers for additional security on campus.

“Bullard ISD has enhanced safety for our students and staff this year by adding two additional peace officers,” said Pat Hendrix, director of safety and security and chief of police for Bullard ISD. “These two additional officers bring the number of peace officers for Bullard ISD Police Department to five, allowing Bullard ISD to have an officer assigned to every campus full-time.”

Hendrix said he wants parents to know safety is always top of mind.

"We want our parents to know that we're going to do anything and everything to protect them. We're here for them. We're here for the students. We're here for the teachers," Hendrix told CBS19.

Hendrix also wants to have a positive and trusting relationship with the students, especially the younger ones.

“I saw some children in my career express fear of police officers,” he said. “We want to change that mindset by building a rapport with students. That starts with saying good morning, a wave, a smile, and of course, the fist bump. It is up to us as officers to build trust because we want these kiddos running toward us if there is trouble — not away.”

Before House Bill 3 became effective, Tyler ISD was ahead of the game by having measures already in place, including armed officers on all campuses, protective measures on windows and doors and non-scalable fencing.

"We were well ahead of the game before that. Last year, we actually put a police officer on every one of our campuses. We actually have the third largest law enforcement agency in Smith County behind the city of Tyler and the sheriff’s department," Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford told Tyler Paper's news partners at CBS19. "So regardless of what legislation was enacted this last session, we already had a best practice in place."

According to Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines, safety has always been top of mind and will continue to be.

“Tyler ISD puts the safety and security of our students and staff as a top priority so that we can focus on educating our students and our mission of Successful Student Outcomes,” Hines said in a statement.

According Crawford, the district has a record number of students for the 2023-24 with enrollment above 18,500.

Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh told CBS19 that city law enforcement is always ready to step in to help Tyler ISD in the event of emergency situations.

"(If) they need more resources, we can provide those. Any kind of case where they need a little more help, we’re happy to come in and help them," Erbaugh said.

In other districts within Smith County, leaders continue to look at ways to improve their safety measures. For example, Troup ISD began examining ways to make campuses safer several years ago, including implementing the Texas Guardian Plan.

“We renovated each front office to create safety vestibules and installed new security cameras throughout the district,” Troup ISD Superintendent Tammy Jones said.

Jones said Troup ISD is also in the process of creating its own police department.

“We have worked closely with the City of Troup to provide School Resource Officers for our district over the years; however, we felt it was time to create our own department," Jones said.

Lindale ISD Police Chief Joey King understands how crucial safety and security is on all the campuses and says the department remains focused on keeping students and staff as safe as possible.

“This year, our focus remains to keep our exterior doors secured at all times and enforcing visitor check-in policies on each campus,” he said.

Additionally, his staff will train the students on the Standard Response Protocol which will help them learn the basic terminology used when dealing with any type of incident or emergency on their campus.

“We will continue to be visible to our parents and students and forge everlasting relationships,” King said.

At Arp ISD, Superintendent Shannon Arrington placed stickers that said ‘Precious People’ on all the doors of schools last year as a reminder to keep all doors closed upon exiting and entering the buildings.

“Precious people are within our buildings (and) they are worthy of our best effort to keep them safe,” he said.

Four years ago, Arp ISD also had the slogan ‘precious cargo’ on all the buses to remind people in traffic to be cautious.

“The slogan came from my mother in law,” Arrington said. “Anytime any member of her family is about to depart in their vehicles, she always says ‘precious cargo’ (and it) reminds us to be careful and that we are loved.”

Arp ISD Chief of Police Craig Robinson said safety and security is imperative to his staff as the new school year gets underway. Procedures include following their safety plans and identifying unknown visitors.

“We strive every day to provide a safe environment, where students can learn and teachers have a safe environment to teach those students,” he said. “We continue to always be vigilant about any unknown persons on our campuses. We want to immediately identify the reason for them being on our school grounds. We have a safety and security plan that we follow every day, to ensure the safety of both students and staff while they are on campus."