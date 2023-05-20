In its monthly meeting on Monday, the Winona ISD Board of Trustees swore in three re-elected board members: Aaron Wilson, Scott Jones, and Connie Gibbs.
They will continue their roles as members of the Board of Trustees joining Randy Hawkins, Mark Wintters and Diane Newman.
Trustees elected a new slate of officers to serve for the upcoming school year, as it is customary every two years following Winona ISD elections.
Hawkins was elected as the 2023-2025 president, Wintters as vice president and Gibbs as secretary.
The Winona ISD would like to thank former board member Jimmy Perryman for his many years of service to the community. His board seat remains vacant.
The Winona ISD Board of Trustees is the governing body that oversees and approves district policies. Individuals serving as board members are not employees of Winona ISD, yet they serve countless hours to lead and guide the school district as part of their civic duty and love for Wildcat Pride.